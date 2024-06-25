The UK General Election on 4 July is fast approaching and for the first time voters will require ID when going to the polls.

But what happens if you haven't got ID?

You need to act quick.

You can apply for a free voter ID document, which is called a Voter Authority Certificate but the deadline to apply for this is 5pm on Wednesday 26 June.

You will only need to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate if:

you don't have accepted photo ID

you no longer look like the photo on your ID

or the name on your photo ID is different to your name on the electoral register

What type of ID is required to vote?

You may already have the correct ID to go and cast your ballot.

One thing to be aware of is that the photo on your ID must be the original version and cannot be an image on your phone or a photocopy.

If you're unsure of what the acceptable forms of identification are, check here:

A UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)

A driving licence issued by an EU country Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands.

A UK passport

A passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country

A PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)

A Blue Badge

A biometric residence permit (BRP)

A Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)

A national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein

A Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card

A Voter Authority Certificate

An Anonymous Elector’s Document

A UK passport is one of the examples of voter ID that you can present at the polling station. Credit: PA

You can also use one of the following travel passes as photo ID when you vote:

One demographic being reminded of ID in particular are younger voters and those who are voting for the first time.

Members of the Grangetown Pavilion Youth Forum in Cardiff have been working to try and encourage people from all backgrounds to make their friends and families of voter ID.

Nirushan Sudarsan from the forum says he doesn't want anyone to miss out on using their vote.

"Part of our work is making sure people from diverse backgrounds from lots of parts of the world who have settled in Grangetown, can talk to their friends, they can talk to their families to understand actually that you do need voter ID regardless of your age.

"We're trying to educate young people, not just for them but if we give them the messaging they can educate their families."

