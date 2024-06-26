Play Brightcove video

Video credit: @tcats1985

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl welcomed the son of the band's late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, on stage during their Cardiff concert at the Principality Stadium.

The emotional moment came during the penultimate song of the night, as part of a bumper near three-hour set in front of a sold-out crowd.

Shane Hawkins played This Is a Call with the veteran rockers, a song which Grohl said the 17-year-old picked himself.

Hawkins Jr also appeared on stage with the band last week at the London Stadium for a rendition of My Hero, the song he performed at the tribute concert for his dad, in which Grohl fought back tears when he played for the first time since his friend's death.

At the time of Hawkins' death at the age of 50 in 2022, the US rock group was on tour in South America, with the band due to perform in Bogota, Colombia.

A toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids, marijuana and antidepressants.

Hawkins played with Foo Fighters for more than two decades, joining shortly after they finished making their 1997 album The Colour and the Shape.

His passing prompted an outpouring of grief from some of the biggest names in rock including Ozzy Osbourne, Liam Gallagher and Ringo Starr.

The Foo Fighters played the Principality Stadium for the first time in 17 years on June 25 and treated the Welsh capital to a 25-track set list which included incorporating snippets of Black Sabbath's Paranoid and Metallica's Enter Sandman among other classic rock tracks.

