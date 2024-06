The EFL has announced the fixtures for the 2024/25 Championship, League One and League Two campaigns, with fans of Cardiff City, Swansea City, Wrexham and Newport County all learning next season's fixture details.

As for the Championship, it will kick off on Friday, 9 August, when Blackburn Rovers host Derby County and Preston North End host Sheffield United, before a full weekend of action when Cardiff City will host Sunderland and Swansea City travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday, 10 August.

The first South Wales derby takes place on August 24 when Swansea host Cardiff, with the reverse fixture on 18 January.

The Championship season will come to a close on Saturday, 3 May, 2025, when Swansea City host Oxford United and Cardiff City travel to Norwich.

The 2023/24 table saw the Bluebirds finish 12th from 24 teams, and the Swans finish 14th.

All of the opening-weekend Championship fixtures on Saturday, 10 August, will kick off at 12.30pm, with every game across the opening weekend in the Championship, League One and League Two being televised on Sky Sports+ under the EFL’s new £935million deal with the broadcaster.

In all, the deal will see a total of 1,059 EFL matches broadcast live over the course of the season, with all final-day fixtures also being televised.

As for League One, Wrexham will start their push for a third successive promotion against Wycombe on Saturday, 10 August, and will end their season on 3 May, 2025, with a visit to Lincoln City.

In League Two, Newport County will begin their season on Saturday, 10 August, with a visit to Cheltenham Town. Their season will come to a close on 3 May, 2025, when they host Tranmere Rovers.

All of Saturday’s League One matches will kick off at 5.30pm for television coverage, with League Two in the 3pm slot.

All broadcast selections up to the end of September are due to be announced next week, and supporters will know before the start of the season of any changes involving games taking place prior to the FA Cup third round weekend in January.

By November 1 they will know about selections through to the first weekend in March.

The notice period for selections will then be four weeks in advance during the run-in.

Cardiff City's 2024-25 Championship fixtures

August

Cardiff City v Sunderland - Saturday, 10 August, 12.30pm

Burnley v Cardiff City - Saturday, 17 August, 3pm

Swansea City v Cardiff City - Saturday, 24 August, 3pm

Cardiff City v Middlesbrough - Saturday, 31 August, 3pm

September

Derby County v Cardiff City - Saturday, 14 September, 3pm

Cardiff City v Leeds United - Saturday, 21 September, 3pm

Hull City v Cardiff City - Saturday, 28 September, 3pm

October

Cardiff City v Millwall - Tuesday, 1 October, 7.45pm

Bristol City v Cardiff City - Saturday, 5 October, 3pm

Cardiff City v Plymouth Argyle - Saturday, 19 October, 3pm

Cardiff City v Portsmouth - Tuesday, 22 October, 7.45pm

West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City - Saturday, 26 October, 3pm

November

Cardiff City v Norwich City - Saturday, 2 November, 3pm

Luton Town v Cardiff City - Wednesday ,6 November, 7.45pm

Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers - Saturday, 9 November, 3pm

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City - Saturday, 23 November, 3pm

Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers - Wednesday, 27 November, 7.45p,

Coventry City v Cardiff City - Saturday, 30 November, 3pm

December

Cardiff City v Watford - Saturday, 7 December, 3pm

Cardiff City v Preston North End - Wednesday, 11 December, 7.45pm

Stoke City v Cardiff City - Saturday, 14 December, 3pm

Cardiff City v Sheffield United - Saturday, 21 December, 3pm

Oxford United v Cardiff City - Thursday, 26 December, 3pm

Watford v Cardiff City - Sunday, 29 December, 3pm

January

Cardiff City v Coventry City - Wednesday, 1 January, 3pm

Middlesbrough v Cardiff City - Saturday, 4 January, 3pm

Cardiff City v Swansea City - Saturday, 18 January, 3pm

Millwall v Cardiff City - Tuesday, 21 January, 7.45pm

Cardiff City v Derby County - Saturday, 25 January, 3pm

February

Leeds United v Cardiff City - Saturday, 1 February, 3pm

Cardiff City v Hull City - Saturday, 8 February, 3pm

Portsmouth v Cardiff City - Tuesday, 11 February, 7.45pm

Cardiff City v Bristol City - Saturday, 15 February, 3pm

Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City - Saturday, 22 February, 3pm

March

Cardiff City v Burnley - Saturday, 1 March, 3pm

Sunderland v Cardiff City - Saturday, 8 March, 3pm

Cardiff City v Luton Town - Tuesday, 11 March, 7.45pm

Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City - Saturday, 15 March, 3pm

Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday - Saturday, 29 March, 3pm

April

Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City - Saturday, 5 April, 3pm

Preston North End v Cardiff City - Tuesday, 8 April, 7.45pm

Cardiff City v Stoke City - Saturday, 12 April, 3pm

Sheffield United v Cardiff City - Friday, 18 April, 3pm

Cardiff City v Oxford United - Monday, 21 April, 3pm

Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion - Saturday, 26 April, 3pm

May

Norwich City v Cardiff City - Saturday, 3 May, 3pm

Swansea City's 2024-25 Championship fixtures

August

Middlesbrough v Swansea City - Saturday, 10 August, 12.30pm

Swansea City v Preston North End - Saturday, 17 August, 3pm

Swansea City v Cardiff City - Saturday, 24 August, 3pm

West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City - Saturday, 31 August, 3pm

September

Swansea City v Norwich City - Saturday, 14 September, 3pm

Coventry City v Swansea City - Saturday, 21 September, 3pm

Swansea City v Bristol City - Saturday, 28 September, 3pm

October

Sheffield United v Swansea City - Tuesday, 1 October, 7.45pm

Swansea City v Stoke City - Saturday, 5 October, 3pm

Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City - Saturday, 19 October, 3pm

Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City - Tuesday, 22 October, 7.45pm

Swansea City v Millwall - Saturday, 26 October, 3pm

November

Oxford United v Swansea City - Saturday, 2 November, 3pm

Swansea City v Watford - Tuesday, 5 November, 7.45pm

Burnley v Swansea City - Saturday, 9 November, 3pm

Swansea City v Leeds United - Saturday, 23 November, 3pm

Derby County v Swansea City - Wednesday, 27 November, 7.45pm

Swansea City v Portsmouth - Saturday, 30 November, 3pm

December

Luton Town v Swansea City - Saturday, 7 December, 3pm

Plymouth Argyle v Swansea City - Tuesday, 10 December, 7.45pm

Swansea City v Sunderland - Saturday, 14 December, 3pm

Hull City v Swansea City - Saturday, 21 December, 3pm

Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers - Thursday, 26 December, 3pm

Swansea City v Luton Town - Sunday, 29 December, 3pm

January

Portsmouth v Swansea City - Wednesday, 1 January, 3pm

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion - Saturday, 4 January, 3pm

Cardiff City v Swansea City - Saturday, 18 January, 3pm

Swansea City v Sheffield United - Tuesday, 21 January, 7.45pm

Norwich City v Swansea City - Saturday, 25 January, 3pm

February

Swansea City v Coventry City - Saturday, 1 February, 3pm

Bristol City v Swansea City - Saturday, 8 February, 3pm

Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday - Tuesday, 11 February, 7.45pm

Stoke City v Swansea City - Saturday, 15 February, 3pm

Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers - Saturday, 22 February, 3pm

March

Preston North End v Swansea City - Saturday 1st March, 3pm

Swansea City v Middlesbrough - Saturday 8th March, 3pm

Watford v Swansea City - Wednesday 12 March, 7.45pm

Swansea City v Burnley - Saturday, 15 March, 3pm

Leeds United v Swansea City - Saturday, 29 March, 3pm

April

Swansea City v Derby County - Saturday, 5 April, 3pm

Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle - Wednesday, 9 April, 7.45pm

Sunderland v Swansea City - Saturday, 12 April, 3pm

Swansea City v Hull City - Friday, 18 April, 3pm

Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City - Monday, 21 April, 3pm

Millwall v Swansea City - Saturday, 26 April, 3pm

May

Swansea City v Oxford United - Saturday, 3 May, 3pm

Wrexham's 2024-25 League One fixtures

August

Wrexham v Wycombe Wanderers - Saturday, 10 August, 5.30pm

Bolton Wanderers v Wrexham - Saturday, 17 August, 3pm

Wrexham v Reading - Saturday, 24 August, 3pm

Peterborough United v Wrexham - Saturday, 31 August, 3pm

September

Wrexham v Shrewsbury Town - Saturday, 7 September, 3pm

Birmingham City v Wrexham - Saturday, 14 September, 3pm

Wrexham v Crawley Town - Saturday, 21 September, 3pm

Leyton Orient v Wrexham - Saturday, 28 September, 3pm

October

Stevenage v Wrexham - Tuesday, 1 October, 7.45pm

Wrexham v Northampton Town - Saturday, 5 October, 3pm

Wrexham v Lincoln City - Saturday, 12 October, 3pm

Rotherham United v Wrexham - Saturday, 19 October, 3pm

Wrexham v Huddersfield Town - Tuesday, 22 October, 7.45pm

Charlton Athletic v Wrexham - Saturday, 26 October, 3pm

November

Wrexham v Mansfield Town - Saturday, 9 November, 3pm

Stockport County v Wrexham - Saturday, 16 November, 3pm

Wrexham v Exeter City - Saturday, 23 November, 3pm

December

Wrexham v Barnsley - Tuesday, 3 December, 7.45pm

Burton Albion v Wrexham - Saturday, 7 December, 3pm

Wrexham v Cambridge United - Saturday, 14 December, 3pm

Bristol Rovers v Wrexham - Saturday, 21 December, 3pm

Wrexham v Blackpool - Thursday, 26 December, 3pm

Wrexham v Wigan Athletic - Sunday, 29 December, 3pm

January

Barnsley v Wrexham - Wednesday, 1 January, 3pm

Wrexham v Peterborough United - Saturday, 4 January, 3pm

Reading v Wrexham - Saturday, 11 January, 3pm

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham - Saturday, 18 January, 3pm

Wrexham v Birmingham City - Saturday, 25 January, 3pm

Wrexham v Stevenage - Tuesday, 28 January, 7.45pm

February

Crawley Town v Wrexham - Saturday, 1 February, 3pm

Wrexham v Leyton Orient - Saturday, 8 February, 3pm

Northampton Town v Wrexham - Saturday, 15 February, 3pm

Mansfield Town v Wrexham - Saturday, 22 February, 3pm

March

Wrexham v Bolton Wanderers - Saturday, 1 March, 3pm

Huddersfield Town v Wrexham - Tuesday, 4 March, 7.45pm

Wrexham v Rotherham United - Saturday, 8 March, 3pm

Wycombe Wanderers v Wrexham - Saturday, 15 March, 3pm

Wrexham v Stockport County - Saturday, 22 March, 3pm

Exeter City v Wrexham - Saturday, 29 March, 3pm

April

Cambridge United v Wrexham - Tuesday, 1 April, 7.45pm

Wrexham v Burton Albion - Saturday, 5 April, 3pm

Wigan Athletic v Wrexham - Saturday, 12 April, 3pm

Wrexham v Bristol Rovers - Friday, 18 April, 3pm

Blackpool v Wrexham - Monday, 21 April, 3pm

Wrexham v Charlton Athletic - Saturday, 26 April, 3pm

May

Lincoln City v Wrexham - Saturday, 3 May, 3pm

Newport County's 2024-25 League Two fixtures

August

Cheltenham Town v Newport County - Saturday, 10 August, 3pm

Newport County v Doncaster Rovers - Saturday, 17 August, 3pm

Newport County v Accrington Stanley, Saturday, 24 August, 3pm

Morecambe v Newport County, Saturday, 31 August, 3pm

September

Newport County v Port Vale- Saturday, 7 September, 3pm

Swindon Town v Newport County- Saturday, 14 September, 3pm

Barrow v Newport Council- Saturday, 21 September, 3pm

Newport County v Crewe Alexandra- Saturday, 28 September, 3pm

October

Newport County v Salford City- Tuesday, 1 October, 7:45pm

Bradford City v Newport County- Saturday, 5 October, 3pm

Harrogate Town v Newport County- Saturday, 19 October, 3pm

Gillingham v Newport County- Saturday, 22 October 7:45pm

Newport County v Fleetwood Town, 26 October, 3pm

November

Tranmere Rovers v Newport County- Saturday, 9 November, 3pm

Newport County v Grimsby Town- Saturday, 16 November, 3pm

Notts County v Newport County, Saturday, 23 November, 3pm

December

AFC Wimbledon v Newport County- Tuesday, 3 December, 7:45pm

Newport County v Carlisle United- Saturday, 7 December, 3pm

Colchester United v Newport County- Saturday, 14 December, 3pm

Newport County v MK Dons, Saturday, 21 December, 3pm

Walsall v Newport County, Sunday, 29 December, 3pm

January

Newport County v AFC Wimbledon - Wednesday, 1 January, 3pm

Newport County v Morecambe - Saturday, 4 January, 3pm

Accrington Stanley v Newport County, Saturday, 11 January, 3pm

Port Vale v Newport County, Saturday, 18 January, 3pm

Newport County v Swindon Town, Saturday, 25 January, 3pm

Salford City v Newport County,Tuesday, 28 January, 7:45pm

February

Newport County v Barrow - Saturday, 1 February, 3pm

Crewe Alexandra v Newport County- Saturday, 8 February, 3pm

Newport County v Bradford City- Saturday, 15 February, 3pm

Newport County v Cheltenham Town- Saturday, 22 February, 3pm

March

Doncaster Rovers v Newport County- Saturday, 1 March, 3pm

Newport County v Gillingham - Tuesday, 4 March, 7:45pm

Chesterfield v Newport County- Saturday, 8 March, 3pm

Newport County v Harrogate Town - Saturday, 15 March, 3pm

Grimsby Town v Newport County - Saturday, 22 March, 3pm

Newport County v Notts County - Saturday, 29 March, 3pm

April

Newport County v Bromley - Tuesday, 1 April, 7:45pm

Carlisle United v Newport County- Saturday, 5 April, 3pm

Newport County v Colchester- Saturday, 12 April, 3pm

MK Dons v Newport County - Friday, 18 April, 3pm

Newport County v Walsall - Monday, 21 April, 3pm

Fleetwood Town v Newport County, 26 April, 3pm

May

Newport County v Tranmere Rovers- Saturday, 3 May, 3pm

