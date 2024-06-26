WRU set out targets as five-year plan revealed

The Welsh Rugby Union has laid out its five-year targets with the launch of a ‘One Wales’ strategy.

Following a six-month external consultation with Portas Analysis, the WRU has spelled out where it wants to be long-term after one of the toughest seasons on the field since the game went regional in 2003.

This season, the men’s and women’s senior teams both finished last in the Six Nations, with Warren Gatland’s side failing to win a match.

The men’s under-20s team finished fifth in their tournament, while the Ospreys were the only team to reach the knockout stages of the United Rugby Championship. The other three regions all finished in the bottom five of the league.

The new document - titled One Wales: Welsh Rugby Strategy 2024-29 - states that the WRU wants the men’s and women’s senior teams to be in the top five in the world and competing at the semi-final stage of the 2027 and 2029 World Cups.

It also hopes the professional clubs will be “regularly” competing in the play-off stages of the domestic league.

In a press release, the WRU says it will “review every facet of the professional game, with the ambition to make progressive choices which will challenge all that has gone before”.

Under consideration are options relating to how the regions are funded. For example, two regions could receive more funding than the other two in order to make them more competitive domestically.

Another option could be to significantly fund one region more than all the others, forming a kind of "super-club".

All options would be difficult to push through and any region receiving less funding than another would likely push back.

But it is perhaps better than the alternative, which is perhaps one ceasing to exist altogether.

" All the options are on the table," WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood told ITV Cymru Wales.

" But where we've got to so far is that if you look at the pathway size of this, so the desire to get and harness the best of Welsh rugby talent together, the right answer for that is four regions.

"And that's our position today. And of course, we're looking to see whether we have the finances to deliver that going forward.”

With regards to the women’s game, the WRU outlines an ambition to “deliver a compelling competition offering for elite Welsh players”. Currently, Wales’ top players ply their trade at English clubs in the PWR (Premiership Women’s Rugby) league.

The finances in Welsh rugby are a hot topic and they have been challenging since the Covid pandemic.

After a tough 2023/24 season, the regions’ budgets will be shrinking further next term to a salary cap of £4.5million per side, which leaves them lagging millions behind the top spenders in their leagues.

They are also still saddled with the repayment of a loan the WRU took out during the Covid pandemic to keep them afloat, along with the sky-high interest rate that comes with it.

But the WRU is preparing “a clearly defined and followed debt strategy with a ‘One Wales’ approach” and one of the stated objectives is to “restructure debt and consider other funding methods to allow investment into rugby”.

The document released today states what the WRU is aiming to achieve but has no detail on what action it intends to take or how these ambitions will be funded.

The WRU’s top brass insist a fuller picture will be delivered in the autumn, but Welsh rugby fans will likely be sceptical until some meat is put on the bones. Shiny new strategic plans and external consultations are nothing new for the game in Wales, but substantial change rarely followed on previous occasions.

And it led Welsh rugby to the brink of collapse last season, with Wales players threatening to go on strike ahead of the WRU’s biggest money-maker - Wales v England in the Six Nations - over regional contract issues, and a review published in November 2023 finding that sexism, misogyny, racism and homophobia were not properly challenged at the WRU.