A Senedd member has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation into allegations made about her car's number plates.

ITV Wales understands that Rhianon Passmore, who is the MS for Islwyn, also won’t be a member of the Labour Senedd Group while the suspension is in place.

It means that the group, led by First Minister Vaughan Gething, will be reduced to 29 of the 60 seats in the Senedd chamber.A photo of Ms Passmore’s car was published by the Guido Fawkes website showing a number plate falling off to reveal another beneath it.

It and other photos have separately been passed to ITV Cymru Wales. A Welsh Labour spokesperson said that “The Labour Party takes the conduct of our elected representatives extremely seriously and all complaints are investigated in accordance with the Party’s complaints procedures.”Rhianon Passmore has been approached for comment.

