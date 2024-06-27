Labour Party lifts suspension on Senedd Member after number plates probe

The Labour Party has lifted the suspension of one of its Senedd members, Rhianon Passmore, after South Wales Police said that "no offence has been identified" following a probe into the number plates on her car.

The Islwyn MS was administratively suspended on Wednesday evening pending an investigation into claims about different number plates on her car.

The move would have also prevented her from sitting as a member of the Labour group in the Senedd.

A photo of Ms Passmore’s car was published by the Guido Fawkes website showing a number plate falling off to reveal another beneath it. A DVLA search showed that the covering number plate was untaxed.

The published photo and others have separately been passed to ITV Cymru Wales.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police has looked into a report received concerning a defective number plate on a car which is parked within the Senedd car park in Cardiff Bay.

"It appears that the adhesive tape which secures the number plate to the car has become ineffective and the number plate has fallen off.

"The car remains on private property and as such, no offence has been identified.

"The owner of the car is aware of the matter."

While the car was seen to be in the Senedd car park on Thursday morning, it has since been moved from the space it was occupying. A fresh DVLA search showed that the number plate remains untaxed.

In a new statement, a Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party expects our elected representatives to uphold the highest standards in public life.

"All complaints are investigated in accordance with the party’s complaints procedures."

Rhianon Passmore has been approached for comment.