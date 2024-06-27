'No offence identified' in Senedd Member number plate investigation, police say

South Wales Police say "no offence has been identified" in the case of a Senedd Member who has been suspended pending an investigation into claims about different number plates on her car.

Islwyn MS Rhianon Passmore has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party while it investigates the allegations.

The move also means she is effectively suspended from the Senedd Labour group. It’s expected that it will be confirmed today (Thursday, 27 June) that she has had the whip removed.

A photo of Ms Passmore’s car was published by the Guido Fawkes website appearing to show a number plate falling off to reveal another beneath it. A DVLA search showed that the covering number plate was untaxed.

The published photo and others have separately been passed to ITV Cymru Wales.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police has looked into a report received concerning a defective number plate on a car which is parked within the Senedd car park in Cardiff Bay.

"It appears that the adhesive tape which secures the number plate to the car has become ineffective and the number plate has fallen off.

"The car remains on private property and as such, no offence has been identified.

"The owner of the car is aware of the matter."

While the car was seen to be in the Senedd car park Thursday morning, it has since been moved from the space it was occupying. A fresh DVLA search showed that the number plate remains untaxed.

Welsh Labour has been approached for a response to the decision by South Wales Police.

On Wednesday evening, a spokesperson said: "The Labour Party takes the conduct of our elected representatives extremely seriously and all complaints are investigated in accordance with the party’s complaints procedures."

Rhianon Passmore has been approached for comment.

