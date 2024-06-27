Port Talbot blast furnaces to close early because of strike action, says Tata

Tata Steel has told staff that both blast furnaces will close as early as 5 July, if industrial action is not called off.

The company had planned to close one of its blast furnaces before the end of June, with the other shutting down by September.

On Friday, The Unite union call for a historic strike action beginning on 8th July.

A letter sent to staff by t he company's Chief Executive Officer, Rajesh Nair said the proposed strike action means Tata " can no longer be assured of sufficient resources being available to ensure safe and stable operations."

"W e will need to begin our preparatory actions from Monday 1 July with the expectation that all heavy end operations would cease by Friday 5 July." , Mr Nair added.

