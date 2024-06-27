Transport for Wales is issuing a stark warning that lives are being put at risk as cases of anti-social behaviour increase on Welsh railway lines.

The rail service provider says anti-social behaviour has risen by 28% so far this year at stations on Core Valley routes, with Abercynon and Porth having the highest percentage of incidents.

TfW say anti-social behaviour has increased significantly since Overhead Line Equipment went live for the South Wales Metro.

The business has produced some alarming figures regarding the danger of Overhead Line Equipment.

25,000 volts Overhead Line Equipment carries

3,000°C Temperature of Overhead Line Equipment

Only 1 in 10 People survive contact with lines

TfW say almost two thirds of anti-social behaviour instances have involved those under the age of 17.

Despite an increase in anti-social behaviour, TfW say there has been a 38% fall in the number of people trespassing on the lines so far this year, compared with the same period in 2023.

The types of problem behaviour being reported include individuals throwing stones at trains and across the tracks, and items being dropped and collected from the track.

They've also recorded rugby balls and footballs being kicked on station platforms.

Instances of anti-social behaviour on Core Valley Lines in 2024 so far:

Abercynon - 11%

Porth - 11%

Quakers Yard - 9%

Aberdare - 7%

Merthyr - 7%

Mountain Ash - 7%

Lois Park, head of community and stakeholder engagement at TfW, said it's concerning that the trend of anti-social behaviour is rising.

She said: "While it’s encouraging to see a declining trend in reported trespassing incidents, the introduction of OLE marks the need for continued caution.

"Worryingly, there seems to be more and more school-aged children trespassing when the stakes are higher than ever.

"Everyone, no matter their age, needs to be aware of the dangers. Even just one incident of trespassing could be fatal.

"However, it’s not just trespassing that is unsafe. Electricity from OLE can jump, and the risk of electrocution without direct contact is significantly higher.

"This means anti-social activities that people may not have deemed as ‘dangerous’ before can now have even more serious, potentially life-threatening consequences.

"People should stay at least 2.75 metres away from OLE at all times and take extra care when carrying objects such as umbrellas, helium balloons and fishing rods.”

The introduction of Overhead Line Equipment aims to provide more sustainable and efficient trains. But TfW says the lines pose new dangers, meaning the risks associated with anti-social behaviour have significantly increased.

TfW says it has been taking additional measures to improve safety and security around railway tracks, with new fencing and extended safety barriers being added to key areas as well as drones monitoring for incidents of trespassing and anti-social behaviour.

But it says the numbers of cable thefts and damage are still increasing, showing that people are still trespassing on the tracks despite the added dangers.

On average, train stations in south Wales have seen more cases of trespassing in 2024 so far than the rest of the country, with Cardiff Central station having the highest percentage (11%).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...