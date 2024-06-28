Parc Prison inmate's death to be investigated

The death of a 71-year-old Parc Prison inmate is to be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

The Bridgend prison's operators, G4S, say Robert Royan died on Wednesday, 5 June.

He had been a hospital inpatient since 29 April.

A HMP Parc spokesperson said: "Mr Robert Royan passed away on Wednesday, 5 June, 2024. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“As with all deaths in custody, this will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and the cause of death is for the coroner to determine."

He is believed to have died from natural causes.

Earlier this month, Parc Prison's director Heather Whitehead left by mutual agreement following 10 sudden inmate deaths in just over three months - with a number of them believed to be substance-related - and disorder at the prison.

She had taken over at the prison in August 2023, but was replaced by Will Styles, who previously ran another G4S jail, HMP Five Wells in Northamptonshire. G4S said the decision was "not in response to any one single incident".

