Wales call up five uncapped players as squad announced for final Euro qualifiers

Wales head coach Rhian Wilkinson has named five uncapped players in her squad for their remaining Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Wales will travel to Croatia on Friday, 12 July, before concluding their group with the visit of Kosovo on Tuesday, 16 July, at Parc y Scarlets.

Sunderland forward Ellen Jones, 21, is called up, along with Celtic’s Amy Richardson and Bristol City’s Tianna Teisar.

Also included for the first time are 16-year old Cadi Rodgers and 17-year-old Mared Griffiths, of the Football Association of Wales' north academy.

Wilkinson has named five uncapped players in a 26-strong squad for the double-header against Croatia and Kosovo. Credit: PA

Wilkinson said: "We are continuing to do what we’ve done from the beginning, making sure these camps are used as opportunities to integrate our younger players into the senior environment.

"We’ve got quite a big disparity on the team in terms of experience and then quite new to the professional game.

"We’ve got to look after and nurture our talent because we don’t have an infinite pool of players to choose from.

"We’re not a large country but I think it’s a benefit.

"It’s important how we fill in the gaps as best we can to support these young girls better.”

With a play-off place already confirmed, two Welsh wins in the final matches would secure the top spot in the qualifying group and guarantee a seeded place for the play-off semi-finals.

The draw for the play-offs route takes place on Friday, 19 July.

Wales played both sides at the start of the campaign in April, with impressive 4-0 and 6-0 wins against Croatia in Wrexham and Kosovo in Podujevo.

However, Wilkison's side drew both of their games with Ukraine, meaning they will likely need two victories to seal top spot in group B.

Croatia currently top the group with Wales one point behind, while Kosovo are bottom of the group.

Wales: Olivia Clark, Laura O’Sullivan, Safia Middleton-Patel, Rhiannon Roberts, Charlie Estcourt, Hayley Ladd, Gemma Evans, Mayzee Davies, Amy Richardson, Cadi Rodgers, Tianna Teisar, Lily Woodham, Ella Powell, Sophie Igle, Alice Griffiths, Angharad James, Lois Joel, Rachel Rowe, Carrie Jones, Ffion Morgan, Jess Fishlock, Ceri Holland, Ellen Jones, Kayleigh Barton, Mary McAteer, Mared Griffiths.