ITV Wales' Joanne Gallacher reports.

Science graduate Hebron Getachew has started a new life in Colwyn Bay.

She has got the world at her feet, but with a General Election on the horizon, she is looking for answers.

Hebron, who is in her twenties, says: "Climate change and the environment should not be a topic 'to deal with.'

"It should be the topic and the rest of the things should come in to support it. I feel like the politicians need to do better."

It is people like Hebron who the people standing in the General Election need to impress.

Labour, Conservatives and Plaid Cymru all have green policies in their manifestos and say they are committed to tackling climate change.

They have different approaches to reaching net zero, which is a commitment to ensure the UK reduces its greenhouse gas emissions by 100 per cent from 1990 levels by 2050.

Both Labour and Conservatives are committed to reaching net zero by then, but they have different ideas on how to get there.

Labour says it will "create Great British Energy to lower bills and make our own energy", and will "deal with problems with the climate and protect nature. This is about stopping the planet from getting hotter because of using things like oil and gas".

The Conservative party says it will "back up renewables and prevent the prospect of blackouts with new gas power stations to maintain a safe and reliable energy source for days when the weather doesn’t power up renewables".

Plaid Cymru want net zero greenhouse emissions by 2035. It says "greater investment is direly needed in green jobs and transitioning into new methods of construction, so that workers in Wales are not thrown on the scrap heap.

It continues: "Plaid Cymru would prioritise work to alleviate the effects of climate change on our communities, and in ways that take account of the psychological as well as physical tolls of this crisis."

However, Hebron has concerns.

"For me, while those goals that they've set for themselves are great, we need to ask ourselves can they be achieved?

"I don't want to mention any political parties, but I've seen some of them promising that they want us to have at least 80% of the whole of UK to achieve renewable energy by 2050. We're not even 5% as we speak."

The Green Party says it is chasing net zero by 2040. That is five years earlier than the Liberal Democrats, who are pledging to get there by 2045.

For Reform UK, the policy has been thrown overboard. They would scrap the commitment.

In a recent poll by ITV Cymru Wales, just 20% of those who responded thought climate change or the environment was a top priority for the next UK government.

When it comes to the environment, a number of decisions including recycling and agriculture and farming are made by the Welsh Government as part of devolution.

Wrexham University academic David Sprake argues doing nothing is not an option.

This means a lot of the policies being advocated for by the parties would affect England only, while the UK government would get involved in larger projects like nuclear power.

He said: "It's a choice for the politicians but climate change is going to cost us a lot more in the future if we don't do anything about it now.

"The money that we're spending on the NHS now will increase because of climate change, because more people will get heat stroke and so on.

"It's really important that people have a good standard of living now but if we don't spend now it'll cost our children and children's children much more than money. It'll cost them this beautiful planet we live on, the food that we eat and the water that we drink".

The lecturer in renewable engineering added: "As individuals we can only do so much, the choices that we've got at the moment are keyed into fossil fuel use. If we want to fly anywhere - we've got to use fossil fuels.

"So what we can do individually is - we can insulate our homes, turn our thermostat down - eat less meat but this is only a small part of the picture to decarbonise.

" The people who can do the most about climate change are governments and business leaders and they will play a key role in decarbonisation in the future."

