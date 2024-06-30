A dog walker and her dog have been rescued after they became stranded on the rock armour at Rhos on Sea in Conwy.

RNLI Llandudno said it launched a lifeboat just after 5:00am on Sunday, 30th June following calls for help from the woman.

The woman had been walking her dog when it ran off onto the rock armour, RNLI said.

She had sustained minor cuts from chasing after it, and had found herself stranded as the tide began to come in.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The incoming tide can catch so many people out.

"The woman this morning had noticed she was in trouble, knew that the rock armour that she was on wouldn’t become fully submerged and made the right decision to call for help rather than attempting to self rescue.”

