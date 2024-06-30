Double Olympic champion Jade Jones has been selected for Great Britain’s four-strong taekwondo challenge at Paris 2024, in what she says feels like an "extra special" opportunity.

It will be the fourth time the 31-year-old Welshwoman is competing at an Olympic Games for Team GB’s taekwondo squad, a feat that is set to equal Sarah Stevenson’s record.

“This will be my fourth Olympic Games, fifth including the Youth Olympics,” said Jones, who is from Flint.

“This one feels extra special, almost like the very first again when I was 19."

Jones became Britain’s first taekwondo gold medallist at London 2012 before retaining her title in Rio de Janeiro four years later.

Team GB's Jade Jones retained her title by winning a gold medal in the Women's 57kg Taekwondo in the Rio Olympics Games, Brazil. Credit: PA Images

Jones missed out on the chance to make Olympic history to become the first British woman to win gold medals at three consecutive Olympics after suffering a surprise first-round defeat at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

She continued: “People don’t understand how hard it is to even qualify for an Olympics, so I am super-proud and can’t wait to fight my heart out for GB and myself once again.”

Jones will be joined in Paris by Doncaster’s double world champion Bradly Sinden.

The 25-year-old’s silver at Tokyo 2020 made him only the second British man to win a medal since the sport was introduced to the Games in 2000.

European champions Caden Cunningham, 21, and Rebecca McGowan, 24, complete the squad, with both heavyweights making their Olympic debuts.

Part-time fashion model Cunningham, from Huddersfield, became European champion for the first time last month and won a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in June 2023.

The selection of Dumbarton’s McGowan means heartbreak for Bianca Cook, the three-time world champion who had hoped to go to Paris to claim the one major title that still eludes her.

The Welshwoman has her eyes on a third Olympic title. Credit: PA Images

Team GB Chef de Mission, Mark England OBE, said: “It brings us immense pleasure to have this talented team travelling to Paris this summer.

“We welcome back Jade and Bradly, as they each seek to write their own new and exciting chapters in Team GB’s Olympic history.

“We also would like to welcome Rebecca and Caden into the team for their first Games, with every confidence they will both flourish in Paris.

“I know this was an incredibly competitive selection process, but we are excited to support this formidable collection of athletes as they strive to make more history in Paris.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...