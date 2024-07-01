Fastest Welsh sprinter Jeremiah Azu qualifies for Paris Olympics

The fastest Welshman to walk the planet, Jeremiah Azu, has qualified for the Paris Olympics this summer.

The sprinter booked his place in the 100 metres by finishing second at the UK Athletics Championships - which double as Team GB trials - at the weekend.

His time of 10.25 seconds was pipped by Louie Hinchliffe, but both will now head to the Paris Olympics which begin on 26 July.

Earlier this year, Azu became the first Welshman ever to break the 10-second mark in wind-legal conditions. He will now be targeting a place in the 100-metre final at the Olympics, and will also race in the 4x100 metre relay team.

Louie Hinchliffe won the Men's 100m final on the first day of the Olympic Trials and UK Athletics Championships in Manchester. Credit: PA Images

While Azu had plenty to smile about, there was Welsh disappointment at the Championships in Manchester.

Melissa Courtney-Bryant finished an agonising fourth in the 1,500 metres. The 30-year-old finished less than a second outside the qualifying spots, after missing the Tokyo Games with an injury.

Piers Copeland, who had hopes of qualifying in the men's 1,500 metres, finished in ninth place.

In the men's 400 metres, there was disappointment for Joe Brier, who failed to qualify for the final having raced for Team GB's 4x400 metre relay team at the last Olympics. He was also on the team which secured qualification for this year's Games at the World Relay Championships earlier this year.

There was some Welsh success on Sunday as Gracie Griffiths, a 17-year-old from Pembrokeshire, won the 5,000 metre race walk to become British champion.

There were silver medals for Freya Jones in the women's javelin and Patrick Swan in the men's shot put, but neither had achieved the Olympic qualifying standard.

