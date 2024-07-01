Former Wales assistant coach rules himself out of race to be new manager

Osian Roberts has confirmed he will not be taking on the role of Wales manager after Rob Page was sacked earlier this month.

The former assistant coach ruled himself out of the race to be manager via a statement on social media. He wrote, "I would love to become manager of Wales one day.

"However I am on an incredible journey with Como 1907 having helped lead them to a historical promotion."

Mr Roberts has coached the second-tier Italian club since 2023, before that he was assistant manager at Crystal Palace.

He was the assistant coach of the Wales national team throughout the 2016 Euros and managed the Wales B team in 1999.

His announcement comes two weeks after Rob Page was sacked as Wales manager.

The decision came after his side's failure to qualify for Euro 2024, which is currently taking place in Germany.

FAW President Steve Williams publicly backed Page in the aftermath of that disappointment and insisted he'd remain in post for the rest of his contract, which ran into 2026.

But since then, two dismal performances in friendly matches against Gibraltar and Slovakia saw the fanbase lose patience with the manager.

On Friday 21 June, FAW bosses announced he would be leaving. Before Monday's announcement, Osian Roberts was the bookies' best bet to succeed Page.

