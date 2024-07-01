Headteacher who sexually abused girls is jailed for 17 years

A former headteacher who sexually abused four girls over a four-year period has been jailed for 17 years.

Neil Foden, 66, of Old Colwyn, showed no emotion in the dock as Judge Rhys Rowlands told him he had “preyed on young girls”.

Foden was found guilty of 19 charges, including 12 of sexual activity with a child, at a trial which ended in May after almost four weeks of evidence.

In addition, he was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence, sexual communication with a child, possessing indecent photographs of a child for show, and the sexual assault of a child under 13.

He had been found not guilty of one charge of sexual activity with a child.

Appearing at Mold Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, 1 July, Foden was sentenced to 17 years in custody and was warned he would serve at least two thirds of this in custody.

Judge Rowlands told Foden his behaviour was “borne out of arrogance”.

Referring to the victims, Judge Rowlands told Foden: "You thought no one would believe their word against yours."

He added: "It’s clear you have no remorse... you are a domineering, bombastic character quite used to getting your own way."

Foden, who had denied all the charges, started teaching in 1979, and had also been a teaching union leader and a local spokesman on educational issues.

But for four years he sexually abused four girls, urging them to keep quiet about what he was doing, even telling one she "must take it to the grave and not tell anyone".

When asked if he had had sex with one of the girls, he claimed that a medical condition meant he "couldn't have done, even if I had wanted to". He added: "There is very little point in arranging a sexual liaison I couldn't fulfil".

He was arrested in September 2023 when plain-clothed officers went to his place of work.

On that autumn day, just 45 minutes before his arrest, he deleted 17 images sent to him by one of the victims. There were photographs and videos, some of which were of a sexual nature. They had been stored in a secret folder protected by a password.

He was taken to Caernarfon police station for questioning - answering "no comment" to everything put to him.

Ceri Ellis-Jones, senior crown prosecutor for the CPS, said: "We welcome the sentence passed today and hope that this provides comfort to the victims knowing that Foden has now been brought to justice.

"These crimes were shocking as Foden was a trusted and well-respected individual.

"The victims are to be commended for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence. Their support for this prosecution has been key to Foden being brought to justice.

“I would also like to thank the specialist team at North Wales Police with whom we closely collaborated from the outset. We were able to present a compelling case to the jury, resulting in these convictions."

After the jury returned its verdict in May, Judge Rowlands told the defendant “some of the explanations for your behaviour towards the victims proffered by you beggared belief at times”.

The judge said he had shown himself to be “arrogant” with a “controlling personality” and an “individual used to getting his own way”.

He added: “This defendant was arrogant and couldn’t care less. He was Neil Foden, a man in his view who could do no wrong."

Judge Rowlands also previously criticised Cyngor Gwynedd (Gwynedd Council) for not investigating concerns about Foden meeting girls alone as far back as 2019.

He said: “It does appear to me that when real concerns were raised with the council in 2019 they were dismissed. No note was even taken of anything that was said. We now know he continued to offend. That’s very concerning indeed”.

A spokesperson for Gwynedd Council previously said it was "appalled" by the nature of the crimes committed and announced after Foden's conviction that it would begin to review work practices and establish what lessons could be learnt, with arrangements being made to carry out an independent review.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...