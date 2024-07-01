Bosses at Tata Steel have offered to hold fresh talks with unions, but only if planned strike action at Port Talbot is called off.

The steel-making giant had said it would close both blast furnaces in Port Talbot this week - earlier than planned - unless it could "safely and stably operate" them during proposed strike action by Unite.

It had originally planned to close one blast furnace by the end of June, with the other shutting down by September.

ITV Wales understands a letter has been sent to the three unions representing steelworkers in Port Talbot - Unite, GMB and Community - in which the UK chief executive officer of Tata, Rajesh Nair, has offered to hold fresh talks.

However, any discussion on fresh investment in the site would not include keeping the blast furnaces open beyond their planned closure, and talks would only begin if the strike action is suspended.

It is thought unions would only enter into such talks if they were receive guarantees regarding the number of jobs that will be kept as the site is transitioned into making recycled steel.

The company has made it clear it is pressing ahead with its plans to halt its blast furnace production and invest in an electric arc furnace which would melt scrap steel.

Tata Steel UK says it is currently losing over £1 million a day, which it has warned is unsustainable and has also insisted it is not safe nor financially practicable to build an electric arc furnace on the Port Talbot site while the current blast furnaces are still operational.

Unite called the strike in protest at the company's plans to cut thousands of jobs by ending traditional steelmaking at the site and moving to a greener form of steel production.

Tata has launched legal action against Unite’s ballot.

The move is part of Tata's decarbonisation plans to move towards greener steel production. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

In a joint statement released in response to reports of the early closure of the both blast furnaces, First Minister Vaughan Gething and cabinet secretary for the economy, Jeremy Miles, said: "The news that Tata could switch off blast furnaces 4 and 5 at Port Talbot next week is extraordinary and will cause huge anxiety for the workforce, their families and the community.

"The Welsh Government cannot and will not support the closure of both blast furnaces. As we have said many times, the company should wait for the outcome of next week’s General Election before taking irreversible decisions. Acting whilst the nation goes to the polls does not help to deescalate matters.

"Urgent and good faith negotiations are now required to ensure safety at the site and avoid an outcome that would have such a severe and lasting impact on Port Talbot, Wales and the UK."

Welsh Conservative shadow minister for economy and energy, Samuel Kurtz MS, said: "This is disappointing news that will cause additional distress to communities already dealing with enough as it is. Tata have shown no goodwill to their workforce at what is an anxious time.

"The Welsh Labour government have also only paid lip service to Tata’s workforce, failing to contribute a penny to the transition board, and UK Labour’s manifesto says nothing on what it would do differently to support Port Talbot’s steelworkers."

Commenting on the latest new regarding talks, Plaid Cymru’s Economy and Energy spokesperson, Luke Fletcher MS, said: “TATA are not offering a renegotiation on the proposals on the table.

"The blast furnaces are still set to close. This remains a fight for the future of primary steel making at the site.

“Plaid Cymru are committed to a just transition that maintains jobs not just at the site, but in the wider community of Port Talbot.

"The nationalisation of the steel works must be on the Government’s agenda now.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...