Welsh fire services appoint independent body to carry out cultural reviews

Mid and West Wales and North Wales Fire have announced they have appointed an independent body to oversee cultural reviews of the services.

The two services were ordered by the Welsh Government to carry out investigations into their cultures earlier this year.

They both say they acknowledge the importance of "fostering a positive and supportive workplace".

However, the union representing firefighters has expressed concern that the reviews will not be robust enough.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has called for them to be the same as the inquiry into South Wales Fire, which uncovered a culture of racism and sexism.

In March, the Welsh Government announced an independent review into the culture at both North and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services.

It followed an ITV Wales investigation into the culture of the service in north Wales, which heard from more than 35 whistleblowers.

Announcing the review, the minister in charge of the fire services, Hannah Blythyn MS also said she had "received correspondence from current and former employees of both organisations, including allegations of bullying, sexual harassment and favouritism in promotion".

Confirming the appointment of an external body to carry out the reviews, both fire services said they have "jointly appointed Crest Advisory to facilitate an independent cultural review."

The FBU has hit out at the announcement; Cerith Griffiths, the executive member for Wales, said, "The fire services are actually reviewing their 'cultural journeys', not their culture".

"What happened in South Wales isn't unique", he said. Mr Griffiths added he thinks the culture at fire services has to be tackled head on, and the current proposals mean people won't be heard.

Chief fire officer Dawn Docx has not agreed to an interview with ITV Wales. Credit: ITV News

Chief Fire Officer Dawn Docx at North Wales Fire said she welcomed an opportunity "to review how they are progressing on their cultural journeys".

Adding, “We first embarked on a cultural journey in 2021 with a comprehensive Fire Family Staff Survey commissioned from an independent company, followed by diligent action plans and regular progress updates."

Mid and West Wales Fire chief, Roger Thomas, said, “We understand the need to seek external validation and input to ensure that we continue on the right path."

The external body in charge of the reviews say they will begin their work at the start of July. Their findings will be shared with fire services and the Welsh Government in January 2025.

