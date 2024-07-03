Fridge thrown at police car during high speed pursuit through village

Play Brightcove video

Police chasing after a van in Llantrisant were met with a surprise when a fridge was pushed out the vehicle's backdoors.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how as Daniel Symmons, 31, sped away, a can of cider, a spanner and a bottle of an unknown liquid were also thrown at the police car.

The van later stopped and reverse-rammed the police car, injuring the officer at the wheel.

Eventually, Mr Symmons abandoned the vehicle and tried to make away on foot, before being stopped with the help of a member of the public.

The court heard how police had been tipped off about a vehicle with suspected false plates parked outside the Three Saints Hotel in Llantrisant. When officers arrived they couldn't find the van, but whilst they started to update their system the van in question pulled up behind them.

It quickly turned around and the officers started to follow. The van accelerated off down a single-track road towards Tonyrefail. It was then the driver started to throw objects from the van windows and brake heavily in an attempt to ram the police car.

It at this point, the court heard, the rear doors of the van then opened to reveal a man and a domestic freezer - the officer reduced speed and backed off.

The freezer was then pushed out of the back of the van into the path of the pursuing police car.

The van then raced into Tonyrefail doing 50mph in a 20mph zone before Symmons abandoned the vehicle outside St David's Church and made off on foot.

He was quickly caught by police and found to be under the influence of cocaine.

Mr Symmons' lawyer said his client struggles with alcohol and drug misuse but while being held on remand awaiting sentence had taken steps to address those issues. He added Symmons had reflected on what he had done and was remorseful.

Symmons was sentenced to 10 months in prison - he will serve up to half that period in custody before being released on licence to serve the remainder in the community.

Judge Nic Parry told Symmons he was guilty of a prolonged piece of dangerous driving, and said if he were to list all the aggravating features "we would be here all day".

The defendant was also banned from driving for a total of 23 months.

