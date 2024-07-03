Play Brightcove video

The mother of a 10-year-old girl who has a rare genetic condition meaning she can have up to 12 severe seizures a day is fundraising for a specialist seat to help keep her safe.

Vivian Price, from Mumbles in Swansea, has a condition called microcephaly, which is a neurological condition that affects all aspects of her life and means she has severe disabilities.

She also experiences epileptic seizures, meaning she needs a specialist chair to keep her safe.

Her mother Helene told ITV Cymru Wales: "She just wants to be into everything and everyone she meets, really.

"She wakes up and before she opens her eyes every morning she smiles and last time just before she goes to bed she smiles - she's a smiler and everyone just loves her."

Helene says her daughter has a small brain because her brain stopped developing before she was born.

"She is not mobile. She can walk but she's very, very unsteady when she walks so she's in a wheelchair.

"She has vision problems.

"She has no awareness of danger at all so she has to be watched all the time, she loves to grab anything that's in her reach so we have to make sure she's quite isolated and safe and secure."

Vivian's mum described her as a "lovely little girl" who is always smiling. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

As for her daughter's seizures, Helene said: "They can last over an hour sometimes. We have periods where it gets better, periods where it gets worse."

Vivian has outgrown her current chair and her family is now fundraising for a replacement, something they say would make a huge difference.

Helene said: "Our occupational therapist has recommended we need a new one. We've got one in the kitchen but it can't be moved, they're such large chairs, they're very heavy, they're wide and we can't get it through any of the door frames or down the hallway.

"We did have a chair but the strap is broken and she's grown out of it so it's just not safe and secure - it would just mean Vivian could spend a lot more time elsewhere in the home."

"We could all spend time together, relax, maybe play a board game, do family things together, watch a movie."

Helene and her family are hoping to raise around £2,500 for the chair, but they're not alone in needing extra support.

Joanna Duggan said that on average, it costs three times more to raise a disabled child.

Joanna Duggan, director of fundraising at Newlife charity, said: "In the last 12 months we've seen a real huge increase for our services so our nurse helpline has increased by 70%, so families calling us for support and help.

"And also our equipment has gone up, requests have gone up by over 60%.

"On average it costs three times more to raise a disabled child and that's the estimate. Of course, cost of living is making a huge difference for families at the moment.

"It's incredibly difficult for many of the families that we support who are low income, struggling to fund essential items of equipment that can run into thousands of pounds."

