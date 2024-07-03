You can tell a lot from where political leaders choose to go - or not to - on the last big day of campaigning in an election.

Political party members hate the phrase, “the last day of campaigning,” because as far as they’re concerned they’ll be campaigning until 10pm on Thursday.

But that campaigning goes on in very local ways, and out of sight of TV cameras because the law governing broadcasters insists that there’s no political reporting on polling day.

So for most people, today is the last day of the campaign and as far as big visits by political party leaders goes it certainly is.

So where have the leaders of the three largest parties been on this, let’s call it the last visible day of campaigning?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to a primary school in Hampshire Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Rishi Sunak has been focussing on seats that are now seen as close fights for the Conservatives in England while Labour leader Keir Starmer has been in England, Scotland and, here in Wales, in Carmarthenshire.

Rhun ap Iorwerth has visited the four seats which polls suggest are in play for Plaid Cymru.

Their visits reflect what their parties are thinking.

Caerfyrddin is the new Carmarthenshire seat, an area that hasn’t been in Labour hands since 2001. At the start of the campaign it was seen as a three-way fight, then a two-way fight and now, well now the Labour Party has today put huge amounts of resources into getting UK journalists and nearly every Welsh candidate and their leader and the First Minister into a wedding barn.

That doesn’t mean it’s a done deal but it tells you what the party thinks of its chances there and in itself that’s an extraordinary tale.

Other previously safe or safe-ish Conservative seats such as the Vale of Glamorgan and Monmouthshire remain unvisited today, either by Labour UK leader or Conservative UK leader.

That suggests that the one party has decided it’s done enough to win them while the other has, if not given up, then decided its resources are better diverted elsewhere.

You can’t and shouldn’t write off the Conservatives though. I’ve seen enough over the years of how they act with their backs against the wall.

Yes, it’s a relentlessly negative campaign, focussing firmly on what they say are Labour failures here in Wales and dire warnings of what a UK Labour government would do.

But that sometimes works which is why the sight of Conservative cabinet ministers warning against a Labour “supermajority” doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve given up.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to visit England, Wales and Scotland on the final day of campaigning Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

They are formidable campaigners, even in difficult times. Even when all the signs are that they could be facing a Wales wipeout in Westminster terms as they did in 1997.

Polls are useful tools but, much as I hate to echo the politicians, the only poll that matters is about to take place and then there’ll be no disputing what’s happening.

I mentioned Rhun ap Iorwerth’s four-constituency tour and it would be easy to overlook Plaid Cymru in the titanic two-party tussle that’s happening at a UK level.

When you’re talking about majorities measured in hundreds of seats, two, three or four may seem small beer.

But for Plaid Cymru, boundary changes mean only two seats are anything like being guaranteed so winning three or four would be a significant sign of increased support.

The party will also be looking at every increase in every part of Wales - its real focus is on the Senedd election of 2026.

The latest ITV Cymru Wales poll could bolster Plaid Cymru's hopes of winning three or four seats. Credit: PA

In the shorter term its priority has been building the profile of its still-new leader Rhun ap Iorwerth ready for that Welsh election.

It’s fair to say the polling evidence shows that he’s succeeded in doing that, winning high approval ratings through his appearances in Welsh media and in the network coverage.

Among the smaller parties, Welsh Liberal Democrats are holding their breath. Polling shows that they just might be able to win a Welsh parliamentary seat again and play their part in their party’s long-hoped-for comeback.

Reform UK is not expected to gain any Welsh seats but could well come second in several. How close a second will be the question.

It too is looking at 2026 - changes to the electoral system mean that if the party can stay together unlike its predecessors UKIP and the Brexit Party, it can win Senedd seats.

The Green Party is also polling at quite low levels here in Wales and is also eyeing up where its support is building with a view to having a Senedd presence in 2026.

All of this will become clear very soon. Not soon enough for the political parties. This is the tensest time.

You can read a full list of candidates standing in Wales at this year's general election here.

