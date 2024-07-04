Australia v Wales: Wainwright set to earn 50th cap as Hathaway makes debut

Aaron Wainwright is set to make his 50th Wales appearance with Josh Hathaway in line for a debut on the wing as Warren Gatland's men gear up for a two-week tour of Australia.

Wales will face the Wallabies on Saturday at Sydney's Allianz Stadium before travelling to AAMI Park in Melbourne the following week for a rematch. They then head to Brisbane for a one-off clash with the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium on 19 July.

Gloucester's Hathaway is the only uncapped addition to a relatively unexperienced squad as Warren Gatland battles injuries and the off-season.

The winger's inclusion sees Liam Williams move to full-back while Rio Dyer gets the nod on the other wing.

Captain Dewi Lake starts at hooker with Archie Griffin and Gareth Thomas selected at tighthead prop loosehead prop respectively to complete the front row.

Wainwright scored a try in the the World Cup quarter-final against France Credit: PA Images

Aaron Wainwright will win his 50th international cap six years after making his first Wales appearance in a win over Argentina in 2018.

Christ Tshiunza features for his country for the first time since Rugby World Cup 2023 and is partnered by Dafydd Jenkins in the second row.

Head coach Gatland is expecting a tough test as his side look to bounce back from their disappointing wooden spoon finish in this year's Six Nations.

He said: “We’ve had a good week of preparations here in Sydney and are excited to get out on field on Saturday.

“This first Test is going to be a great challenge for us. Test matches are all about fine margins and we know we need to be accurate, keep our discipline and stay in the fight for the full 80 minutes.

“There’s a lot of talent within the Australia squad and we know they will want to come out firing and put in a performance against us this weekend."

Wales XV to face Australia:

15. Liam Williams 14. Josh Hathaway13. Owen Watkin 12. Mason Grady11. Rio Dyer 10. Ben Thomas 9. Ellis Bevan 1. Gareth Thomas 2. Dewi Lake (C)3. Archie Griffin 4. Christ Tshiunza 5. Dafydd Jenkins 6. Taine Plumtree 7. Tommy Reffell 8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements:

16. Evan Lloyd17. Kemsley Mathias 18. Harri O’Connor 19. Cory Hill20. James Botham 21. Kieran Hardy 22. Sam Costelow23. Nick Tompkins

Wales' tour of Australia 2024 fixtures:

Saturday 6 July

Australia v Wales - Allianz Stadium, Sydney (KO 10:45 BST)

Saturday 13 July

Australia v Wales - AAMI Park, Melbourne (KO 10:45 BST)

Friday 19 July

Queensland Reds v Wales - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (KO 10:45 BST)

