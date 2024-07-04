General Election overnight results and analysis from Wales

The polls have officially closed and we will soon be learning the result of the 2024 General Election.

The exit poll points to a historic Labour landslide victory and a big Conservative defeat.

In Wales, most of the 32 seats up for grabs are expected to turn red, with Plaid Cymru banking on gaining between two and four seats, and the Liberal Democrats eyeing a possible return to Westminster.

Every single constituency in Wales - apart from Ynys Môn - has been withdrawn, resulting in 32 parliamentary seats in Wales being available instead of the usual 40.

Stay with us for rolling analysis throughout the night and early hours, as we learn who will be forming the next UK Government.

For more on the exit poll, key seats to watch in Wales and how to watch live results coverage on ITVX, find out more here.

10:45pm - Digesting the exit poll

I’m here at ITV Cymru Wales’ HQ in Cardiff where a team of us are keeping an eye on the results as they come in to bring you the latest news and analysis about what it means.

Right now we’re digesting the exit poll. If it’s right it confirms that Labour will win the bulk of the 32 Welsh seats and the Conservatives are teetering on the edge of a Westminster wipeout in Wales.

I say ‘teetering’ because the Exit Poll suggests that they will keep hold of Monmouthshire and Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, two seats it was predicted to lose.

They’ve certainly put up a tough fight in both, but it won’t be clear for a while if they will retain them. Recount territory maybe.

Less so in Brecon, Radnorshire and Cwm Tawe where the Liberal Democrats are on course to return a Welsh MP to Westminster for the first time in a while.

As for Plaid Cymru the exit poll says they will add two other seats, Ynys Mòn and Caerfyrddin to the two it was pretty much guaranteed to win. Four seats may not seem so many but given the hurdles Plaid Cymru has faced, it’s quite an achievement and will be a welcome vote of confidence in Rhun ap Iorwerth’s leadership.

We'll have more live updates throughout the night as the results from across Wales come in. The first result is expected at around 2 am.

