Video report by Lewis Rhys Jones

A hydropower scheme near Aberystwyth is celebrating 60 years of operations this month.

The Rheidol Hydropower plant officially opened its doors in 1964, creating jobs and bringing electricity to many local homes for the first time.

Cwm Rheidol and the surrounding area was transformed six decades ago when the Rheidol Hydropower Scheme was built. The plant remains the largest of its kind in both England and Wales.

Dai Evans worked at the Hydropower station from 1961 to 1991. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Dai Evans worked at the Hydropower station from 1961 to 1991 and said: "Before the scheme came in, the road coming up was narrow. We had no electricity, no main water, nothing.

"And when they were talking about the scheme to come in, lot of people, the locals weren't happy at all. But soon they became very happy when it was finished. A lot of us in the valley here, had jobs here. You had all the facilities here, the wages were good. You couldn't get a better place to work."Nantymoch Reservoir sits in the 162 square kilometres managed by Rheidol Hydropower plant. It generates renewable energy by collecting rain water that runs off the surrounding hills.

Nancy Evans spent many years as a tour guide at the visitor centre. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Nancy Evans, who spent many years as a tour guide at the visitor centre, remembers the chapel and farm yard at Nantymoch, which were demolished to make way for the reservoir.

She said: "I remember my father when we were children saying that they were talking about demolishing the chapel at Nantymoch.

"But he said, but I don't think that we will ever see it in our time. Well, he didn't but we did. So, that was my first memory. But I do remember a big hole where the power station is at the moment."

Dennis Geyermann currently works at the Rheidol Hydropower Plant. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Talking about how much has changed in the hydropower scheme’s 60 year history, Dennis Geyermann from Rheidol Hydropower Plant said: "It's called renewable energy these days.

"That's not the terminology which we used back in the sixties, even if I wasn't born at the time. It's very sustainable, you see.

"The impact of building a hydropower station is massive in the beginning but then it lasts for such a long time.

"Even looking at our machinery, it's the original set up of the sixties. Of course, there are some tweaks. But the technology is so sustainable for so many years."

