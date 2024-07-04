The polling stations have closed, voting is over, the decision has been made by all of us.

Now we will find out what decision we made. According to the exit poll, it has been an historic decision.

Here in Wales that poll points to Labour taking most of the 32 seats available, maybe even as many as 28. The Conservatives appear to be facing wipeout here in Wales, but you can never write them off completely.

Plaid Cymru could be on course to win 4 seats which will represent a significant result for the party. The Welsh Liberal Democrats are eyeing up a possible return to Westminster.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Numbers to watch out for

The number of Welsh MPs has been cut since the last UK General Election, from 40 to 32, and every constituency bar one been redrawn. Only Ynys Môn is the same.

That makes it difficult to compare the results of this election with the last in 2019. But here goes.

That election was a good one for the Welsh Conservatives and a bad one for Welsh Labour. Of the 40 available seats, Labour won 22 and was the largest party but that total was down 6 from 2017.

Meanwhile the Conservatives were UP 6 and won 14 seats, as many as their previous high-point of 1987.

Plaid Cymru won 4 seats.

As I mentioned, every constituency has changed so we can’t make direct comparisons. Instead we use ‘notional results,’ worked out by translating the number of votes cast in 2019 into the 2024 boundaries and enabling us to describe a constituency as a gain, a loss or a hold.

In the notional results for 2019, then, Labour won 18, Conservatives 12 and Plaid Cymru 2. Seat-wise that’s the base for comparisons.

We’ll also be watching closely the share of the vote won by each of the parties. In 2019 it was:

Labour 40.9%

Conservative 36.1%

Plaid Cymru 9.9%

Liberal Democrat 6.0%

The Brexit Party 5.4%

Green 1.0%

Our most recent Barn Cymru poll produced in conjunction with Cardiff University suggests the totals this time will be:

Labour 40%

Conservatives 16%

Reform 16%

Plaid Cymru 14%

Lib Dem 7%

Green 5%

Other 2%

If that forecast is right, Labour’s share could be similar to that in 2019, but the results very different. In part that can be explained by the big slump in Conservative support and the corresponding increase in support for Reform UK.

Which seats to watch out for:

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe

If those boundaries had been in place in 2019 the notional winner would have been the Conservatives and some polls suggested it still could be one of their saving graces. Many other polls, however, showed that this seat will be where the Liberal Democrats finally regain a Welsh MP. If they manage that, it will mean the loss of a high profile Conservative, Wales Office minister Fay Jones.

Bridgend

One of the Labour areas turned blue in 2019, this looks set to go red again. The previous Conservative MP, Jamie Wallis, did not stand for reselection, instead choosing to try for several other seats in England, without success. His replacement, Sam Trask, had to stand down after inappropriate social media posts emerged. The ultimate candidate, Anita Boateng, a former advisor to Stephen Crabb, was parachuted in at the last minute.

Caerfyrddin

On paper, all three main parties have a chance here but it now looks like a Labour-Plaid Cymru fight. The Conservative candidate is Simon Hart, former Welsh Secretary who was, until recently, Rishi Sunak’s Chief Whip. Martha O’ Neil is the Labour candidate. At 26, if she were to win she could be the youngest MP. Plaid Cymru sources privately admit this may be a stretch for them, but not winning it will be a disappointment for the party.

Mid and South Pembrokeshire.

Another Labour-Conservative fight. If the Conservatives lose, it will mean the departure from Parliament of another big name, the former Welsh Secretary and current chair of the Welsh Affairs Select Committee, Stephen Crabb.

Monmouthshire

The incumbent MP in the area is the current Welsh Secretary, David TC Davies, who has a formidable record as a campaigner and has strong local support. But that might not be enough to save him. His profile as one of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet could be a double-edged sword with voters and Labour has poured resources into the area. Its candidate, Catherine Fookes is a councillor in an authority that switched from Conservative to Labour for the first time in decades.

Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr

This area has gone from being one of the Conservatives’ few hopes here in Wales to one of its most problematic, even if the candidate might still win. That candidate is Craig Williams who, until the election, was Rishi Sunak’s Parliamentary Private Secretary and had a strong popular base in the area. That might well have changed dramatically after he admitted betting on the date of the General Election days before his boss announced it. Rishi Sunak has resisted calls to suspend Craig Williams from the party, but could still withdraw support. The previously highly unlikely outcome of a Labour victory here is now just unlikely.

Vale of Glamorgan

The Vale of Glamorgan has had a split political identity for some years, electing Conservatives to the UK parliament and Labour members to the Senedd. It’s currently held by the former Secretary of State for Wales, Alun Cairns. All the polls suggest that Kanishka Narayan will be able to unseat him, providing a big name scalp for Labour.

Wrexham

Victory for the Conservative Sarah Atherton in Wrexham in 2019 was hugely symbolic of the ‘red wall’ gains made by the party under Boris Johnson. The constituency had never voted Conservative. All the signs are that it will return to Labour this time.

Ynys Môn

The island of Anglesey has been won and lost by all three of the main Welsh parties over the years. The current MP, Virginia Crosbie, has proven to be a formidable local campaigner in the face of scepticism from those who saw her as a ‘parachuted-in’ candidate in 2019. Most of the polls suggest that she won’t be able to hold onto it but Anglesey doesn’t follow political rules. The polls show this as being a likely Labour win. But Plaid Cymru is embedded and active on the island and this could still be within the party’s grasp.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…