People asked to avoid Welsh river over of 'crayfish plague' harmless to humans

People have been told not to go into a Welsh river after a number of dead crayfish were discovered, sparking fears of the spread a plague deadly to the crustacean but harmless to humans.Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is carrying out urgent tests on the River Irfon near Builth Wells after they received reports of dead crayfish.It is believed the deaths may be linked to "crayfish plague", a highly infectious disease that is fatal to crayfish but does not affect people or other wildlife.Officers from NRW were called to a three-mile stretch of the river and samples have been sent for testing, with results expected next week. The disease is spread by invasive non-native crayfish.

NRW is asking the public to avoid entering the River Irfon to prevent the spread of the disease, which can be passed on through minimal contact, as a precaution.

Jenny Phillips, South Powys environment team leader for NRW, said: "The Wye catchment, including the River Irfon, is a key habitat for the white-clawed crayfish.

"This species is endangered, with numbers dropping 50-80% in recent years due to non-native crayfish and crayfish plague."The native, white-clawed crayfish is one of the reasons the River Wye has been designated a Special Area of Conservation so it's crucial that we limit the spread of the plague to protect other local populations.

"By staying out of the river, we can help stop the spread of this disease and protect these valuable creatures."She added that the crayfish is "essential for our ecosystem" and indicates healthy, clean rivers.

She said: "Taking these steps will help ensure the survival of this endangered species and maintain the health of the Wye catchment."

