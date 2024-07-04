Play Brightcove video

Credit: Crown Prosecution Service.

A man has received a suspended prison sentence and been banned from driving after ramming another car in a road rage incident on the A55 last year.

Paul Woodward, 55 of Prestatyn, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court following the incident on the eastbound carriageway of Rhuallt Hill on 15 September 2023.

Woodward claimed the other motorist, who had tried to overtake him, was at fault for the collision but CCTV footage was shown to the court which showed Woodward, driving a Citroen Berlingo van, clipping the rear of a silver VW Golf.

The collision caused the VW to spin on the carriageway while traffic speed around it.

Nobody was seriously injured during the incident.

North Wales Police were called to the collision which happened shortly after 4:30pm and Woodward was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He was later charged and convicted of dangerous driving at trial.

Paul Woodward, 55 of Melyd Avenue, Prestatyn, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court following the incident on the carriageway of Rhuallt Hill. Credit: PA Images

PC Haydn Roberts-Powell from North Wales Police's Roads Crime Unit welcomed the sentence.

He said: “Paul Woodward's actions that day were highly dangerous and it is a miracle that no-one, including other passing motorists, were seriously hurt.

“It is clear that this was fuelled by road rage which is clearly unacceptable. We will actively target those individuals that feel they can drive and act in this way.”

Woodward was sentenced to 15 months in prison – suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to carry out 20 days rehabilitation work and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and has to pay a statutory surcharge.

