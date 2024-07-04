What photo ID can voters use at the 2024 General Election?
The General Election campaign has almost come to an end and polling day is finally upon us.
But this time around, things are a little different.
Before you get a chance to vote for your representative in Westminster, you'll need to produce a valid form of photo ID.
This is the first time voters have needed to do this for a General Election but people who voted in the Police and Crime Commissioner elections in May 2024 will be familiar with the process.
The photo on your ID must be the original version and cannot be an image on your phone or a photocopy.
What type of photo ID is required to vote at the 2024 General Election?
A UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)
A driving licence issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands.
A UK passport
A passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country
A PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
A Blue Badge
A biometric residence permit (BRP)
A Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)
A national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein
A Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card
A Voter Authority Certificate
An Anonymous Elector’s Document
You can also use one of the following travel passes as photo ID when you vote:
An older person’s bus pass
A disabled person’s bus pass
An Oyster 60+ card
A Freedom Pass
A Scottish National Entitlement Card (NEC)
A 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
A Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
A Northern Ireland concessionary travel pass
One demographic being reminded of photo ID in particular is younger voters and those who are voting for the first time.