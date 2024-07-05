Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Guto Llewellyn caught up with David TC Davies as he left the count in Chepstow.

Former Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has said he'll be going home for a "long sleep" and going surfing after losing his seat in Monmouthshire.

Mr Davies is one of five ex-Secretary of States for Wales to leave the House of Commons, along with Stephen Crabb, Alun Cairns, Robert Buckland and Simon Hart.

He was unseated by Labour’s Catherine Fookes, who received 21,010 votes compared to 17,672 for Mr Davies. The turnout was 68.15%.

The 52-year-old has served as the MP for Monmouth since 2005, and has been Wales’ minister in the cabinet since October 2022.

Labour last held the Monmouth seat between 1997 and 2005.

Speaking to ITV Wales on his way out of the count in Chepstow Leisure Centre, Mr Davies said: "It was disappointing but it was a clear result and that's democracy for you."

It was a devastating set of results for the Conservatives in Wales who have been wiped-out, returning no seats.

David TC Davies was appointed Secretary of State for Wales in October 2022. Credit: ITV Wales

Reflecting on his party's performance, Mr Davies said: "It's a disappointing day but my recommendation to other fellow of the Conservative Party is to sit back, don't blame anyone and chill out a bit."

When asked about what's next for him personally, Mr Davies said: "It might well be [the end of my political career].

"I'll tell you what happens to me next: I'm going home for a nice cup of tea and a very long sleep and then I'm going to go surfing.

"With all due respect, I don't have to do anything this weekend which probably going to be the first weekend where I haven't had to do anything for about a year."

Mr Davies thanked the people of Monmouthshire for their support over the years, calling his time in office as a “wonderful experience”.

Ms Fookes thanked the outgoing MP, saying that their politics “may be different” but that he had given “25 years of service to the people of Monmouthshire first in the Senedd and then in Westminster”.

