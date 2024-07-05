Labour have won a landslide in the UK general election and the Conservatives suffered a Westminster whitewash in Wales.

This general election also saw big changes in Wales, with number of Welsh MPs cut since the last UK General Election, from 40 to 32, and every constituency bar one had been redrawn.

There are 13 new Welsh MPs, representing Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Lib Dems.

It was only Labour's former Cynon Valley MP Beth Winter, who was unsuccessful in securing a new seat under the redesigned map losing out to her Labour colleague Gerald Jones to get a nomination for Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare.

Some Welsh MPs chose not to restand.

Here is a list of 12 MPs who lost their seat in Wales:

Robin Millar had previously served as parliamentary private secretary to the secretary of state for Scotland Credit: UK Parliament

1. Robin Millar - Bangor Aberconwy

Born in Bangor, Robin Millar had been a Conservative MP for Aberconwy since 2019. During his campaign he had promised to move from Newbury to make their home in Aberconwy if he won.

The businessman had previously served as parliamentary private secretary to the secretary of state for Scotland and the secretary of state for Wales.

Fay Jones lives in Brecon and has previously worked for both for the National Farmers Union and Defra. Credit: ITV

2. Fay Jones - Brecon and Radnorshire

Born and brought up in Cardiff, Fay Jones was elected in 2019 as one of three new Conservative female MPs for Wales when she won with a majority of 7,131.

She lives in Brecon and has previously worked for both for the National Farmers Union and Defra.

Mr Hart, was also Rishi Sunak’s chief whip until the election was called, failed to win the seat of Caerfyrddin, which went to Plaid Cymru. Credit: PA

3. Simon Hart - Caerfyrddin

Mr Hart, who was also Rishi Sunak’s chief whip until the election was called, failed to win the seat of Caerfyrddin, which went to Plaid Cymru.

Plaid's Ann Davies received 15,520 votes, with Labour taking the second biggest share with 10,985 and then Mr Hart with 8,825 votes. The turnout was 61.6%.

Mr Hart had been the MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire since 2010. He served in cabinet as Welsh secretary but resigned from the role in the wake of widespread criticism of Boris Johnson's handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

Simon Baynes was elected as the Member of Parliament for Clwyd South at the 2019 general election. Credit: UK Parliament

4. Simon Baynes - Clwyd South

Simon Baynes was elected as the Member of Parliament for Clwyd South at the 2019 general election.

He served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration from July to September 2022.

Rob Roberts took the Delyn seat in 2019 as a Conservative MP. Credit: UK Parliament

5. Rob Roberts - Delyn

Rob Roberts took the Delyn seat in 2019 as a Conservative MP. This seat had been held by Labour since 1992 defeating veteran Labour politician David Hanson.

However, Mr Roberts sat as an independent in the Commons since 2021 after inappropriate messages he sent to staff came to light.

After suspension from Parliament for six weeks, he returned to the Commons in July 2021 and was readmitted to the Conservative Party as a member in October 2021, but chose to sit as an independent until the dissolution of parliament in May 2024.

He stood as an independent candidate in Clwyd East but was not re-elected.

The 52-year-old had served as the MP for Monmouth since 2005, and had been Wales’ minister in the cabinet since October 2022 Credit: PA

6. David TC Davies - Monmouth

He was the final Tory to fall in Wales at the overnight election count, having been the Monmouth MP since 2005 and Welsh secretary since October 2022.

The 52-year-old had served as the MP for Monmouth since 2005, and had been Wales’ minister in the cabinet since October 2022 – one of the most senior UK government positions held by a Welsh MP.

Mr Davies has been an outspoken critic of devolution and has expressed strong views on asylum seekers, gender self-ID and in August 2023, he was reported to South Wales Police over a leaflet distributed in his constituency during a consultation on potential traveller sites undertaken by Monmouthshire County Council. Police took no further action.

He was re-elected to the seat of Montgomeryshire in 2019 and held a number of roles, including as Rishi Sunak's right hand man. Credit: UK Parliament

7. Craig Williams - Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr

Craig Williams had represented Cardiff North for two years between 2015 and 2017 before losing his seat.

He was re-elected to the seat of Montgomeryshire in 2019 and held a number of roles, including as Rishi Sunak's right hand man.

After the betting scandal, his party withdrew support for him and he stood as an independent. But it was too late for the ballot forms or postal votes to be changed.

Stephen Crabb had been the MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire. Credit: PA

8. Stephen Crabb - Mid and South Pembrokeshire

Mr Crabb missed out in Mid and South Pembrokeshire, with Labour’s Henry Tufnell elected instead after 16,505 votes to Mr Crabb's 14,627. The turnout was 59%.

He had been the MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, but due to redrawn parliamentary boundaries he was standing in Mid and South Pembrokeshire.

Mr Crabb, 51, was well-known as the chair of the Welsh Affairs committee and admitted his party had suffered a "historic, seismic defeat".

He had a short stint as secretary of state for Wales after a cabinet reshuffle in 2014 before his tenure as work and pensions minister ended in him admitting to sending sexually explicit messages to a 19-year-old woman he had interviewed for a job while he was in the Wales job.

Dr James Davies is NHS GP specialising in dementia and a former Prestatyn councillor. Credit: ITV

9. James Davies - Clwyd East

Dr James Davies is NHS GP specialising in dementia and a former Prestatyn councillor.

He was previously MP for the Vale of Clwyd but in 2017 took the seat from Labour's Chris Ruane.

The Vale of Glamorgan was PM Rishi Sunak's first stop on his General Election campaign in a bid to keep Alun Cairns' seat blue. Credit: PA

10. Alun Cairns - Vale of Glamorgan

Born in Swansea, Alun Hugh Cairns is a Welsh Conservative Party politician serving as the member of Parliament for Vale of Glamorgan since 2010.

The senior politician served as Secretary of State for Wales from 2016 to 2019.

Sarah Atherton was the first ever female Conservative MP elected in Wales and Wrexham's first ever female MP Credit: ITV

11. Sarah Atherton - Wrexham

The first ever female Conservative MP elected in Wales and Wrexham's first ever female MP, Sarah Atherton was one of three Conservative female elected in 2019.

She had also served in the Intelligence Corps and even trained as a nurse, becoming a specialist district nurse.

She later became a social worker, specialising in mental health and older people and opened and ran her own business in Wrexham, a small micro-brewery.

Virginia Crosbie was elected to represent Ynys Mon in 2019, which was a traditionally Welsh speaking seat. Credit: Virginia Crosbie

12. Virginia Crosbie - Ynys Mon

Virginia Crosbie was elected to represent Ynys Mon in 2019, which was a traditionally Welsh speaking seat. The Conservative promised to both learn Welsh and move to the island.

She prioritised to build a nuclear power station at Wylfa.

