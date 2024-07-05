Labour has gained Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr from the Conservatives, with Craig Williams losing his seat after a betting scandal.

Labour's Steve Witherden has been elected, with Reform taking the second largest share of the vote.

The Conservative Party had withdrawn its support for Williams after he was caught up in allegations of betting on the date of the timing of the UK General Election before it was announced.

Williams was Rishi Sunak’s Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS), meaning that he was one of the former prime minister’s closest aides.

He admitted making a “huge error of judgement” in placing the bet on the date of the election days before it was officially announced, with the Gambling Commission launching a probe.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of the July 4 election, Mr Williams said: "I just want [to send] a quick message to the constituents of Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr: I remain on the ballot paper and on 4th July and I hope to secure your support after years of delivery.

"I committed an error of judgement, not an offence, and I want to reiterate my apology directly to you.

"I'm fully co-operating with routine inquiries by the Gambling Commission and I intend to clear my name.

"In all these things due process is important and that is what sets us apart from other countries and the commission must be allowed to do its work."

Labour, Steve Witherden: 12,709

Reform, Oliver Lewis: 8,894

Conservative, Craig Williams: 7,775

Lib Dem, Glyn Preston: 6,470

Plaid Cymru, Elwyn Vaughan: 5,667

Green, Jeremy Brignell-Thorp: 1,744

Majority: 3,815Turnout: 58.4%