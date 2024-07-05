Play Brightcove video

The Conservative candidate shrouded in scandal after allegedly placing bets relating to the General Election refused to speak to reporters after he lost his seat.

Craig Williams was ousted as MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr with Labour gaining the seat

During his concession speech Mr Williams thanked his team and voters for electing him in the last election to what he called his 'dream job.'

He said he thoroughly enjoyed his time in office and was 'very sad he could not earn the trust' of voters this time around.

However he refused to answer any questions to the media before he departed the building on whether the betting scandal was the reason for his defeat.

The Conservative Party had withdrawn its support for Williams after he was caught up in allegations of betting on the date of the timing of the UK General Election before it was announced.

Williams was Rishi Sunak’s Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS), meaning that he was one of the former prime minister’s closest aides.

He admitted making a “huge error of judgement” in placing the bet on the date of the election days before it was officially announced, with the Gambling Commission launching a probe.

Labour's Steve Witherden has been elected, with Reform taking the second largest share of the vote.

