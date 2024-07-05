Bridgend has become the first Welsh seat to declare its 2024 General Election result, with Labour regaining the seat.

Labour's Chris Elmore was elected, regaining one of the Labour areas which turned blue in 2019.

The Vale of Glamorgan was the second seat in Wales to declare, with Labour's Kanishka Narayan elected in a big scalp for the party. Former Welsh secretary Alun Cairns, who had represented the area since 2010, has been ousted.

MPs elected in Wales at the 2024 General Election:

Aberafan Maesteg - TBC

Alyn and Deeside - TBC

Bangor Aberconwy - TBC

Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney - TBC

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe - TBC

Bridgend - Labour's Chris Elmore

Caerfyrddin - TBC

Caerphilly - TBC

Cardiff East - TBC

Cardiff North - TBC

Cardiff South and Penarth - TBC

Cardiff West - TBC

Ceredigion Preseli - TBC

Clwyd East - TBC

Clwyd North - TBC

Dwyfor Meirionnydd - TBC

Gower - TBC

Llanelli - TBC

Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare - TBC

Mid and South Pembrokeshire - TBC

Monmouthshire - TBC

Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr - TBC

Neath and Swansea East - TBC

Newport East - TBC

Newport West and Islwyn - TBC

Pontypridd - TBC

Rhondda and Ogmore - TBC

Swansea West - TBC

Torfaen - TBC

Vale of Glamorgan - Labour's Kanishka Narayan

Wrexham - TBC

Ynys Môn - TBC