General Election results from across Wales as Bridgend and Vale of Glamorgan turn red
Bridgend has become the first Welsh seat to declare its 2024 General Election result, with Labour regaining the seat.
Labour's Chris Elmore was elected, regaining one of the Labour areas which turned blue in 2019.
The Vale of Glamorgan was the second seat in Wales to declare, with Labour's Kanishka Narayan elected in a big scalp for the party. Former Welsh secretary Alun Cairns, who had represented the area since 2010, has been ousted.
MPs elected in Wales at the 2024 General Election:
Aberafan Maesteg - TBC
Alyn and Deeside - TBC
Bangor Aberconwy - TBC
Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney - TBC
Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe - TBC
Bridgend - Labour's Chris Elmore
Caerfyrddin - TBC
Caerphilly - TBC
Cardiff East - TBC
Cardiff North - TBC
Cardiff South and Penarth - TBC
Cardiff West - TBC
Ceredigion Preseli - TBC
Clwyd East - TBC
Clwyd North - TBC
Dwyfor Meirionnydd - TBC
Gower - TBC
Llanelli - TBC
Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare - TBC
Mid and South Pembrokeshire - TBC
Monmouthshire - TBC
Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr - TBC
Neath and Swansea East - TBC
Newport East - TBC
Newport West and Islwyn - TBC
Pontypridd - TBC
Rhondda and Ogmore - TBC
Swansea West - TBC
Torfaen - TBC
Vale of Glamorgan - Labour's Kanishka Narayan
Wrexham - TBC
Ynys Môn - TBC