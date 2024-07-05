Play Brightcove video

After a dramatic landslide victory making Keir Starmer the new Prime Minister, Welsh Labour have been celebrating this afternoon in Monmouth which was a key target seat.

In a disastrous night for the Tories, the incumbent Welsh Secretary lost the seat he had held for almost 20 years.

He was unseated by Labour’s Catherine Fookes, who received 21,010 votes compared to 17,672 for Mr Davies. The turnout was 68.15%.

But how convinced are voters, including those who voted Labour of change on the horizon?

When we spoke to people in Monmouth this morning, there was not a huge sense of confidence in Labour achieving what they set out in the campaign:

"They can promise as much as they like, but there's no money ....so they cant' do anything" said one gentleman.

Another woman said:

"I'm not that confident [they'll turn things around] ..they can't do any worse, put it that way."

Catherine Fookes is the first female MP for Monmouthshire

We caught up with the new MP Catherine Fookes and put it to her whether people were more interested in removing the Conservatives rather than voting positively for a Labour administration:

"People were absolutely voting for our positive agenda.

"I met so many people who wanted change in terms of our climate change agenda. The Conservatives were running away from green targets and we've put them front and centre of our work.

"So people embraced the Labour manifesto here"

