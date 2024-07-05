Play Brightcove video

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has hailed a "dramatic" night for his party after it won four seats in Wales at the General Election.

In total, Labour won 27 seats with Plaid Cymru on four, and the Liberal Democrats now have a Welsh seat after David Chadwick succeeded in Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe.

Plaid Cymru managed to double its number of elected representatives in the Commons, with gains which ousted Conservative Chief Whip Simon Hart - who had been standing in Caerfyrddin - and Virginia Crosbie, who had been standing for re-election in Ynys Mon.

Plaid Cymru’s Ann Davies won in the Caerfyrddin constituency, while Llinos Medi succeeded in Ynys Mon with a majority of 637, taking 9,953 votes to Ms Crosbie’s 9,953 votes.

The pro-independence party has had four candidates elected, with Liz Saville-Roberts retaining Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Ben Lake increasing his majority in Ceredigion Preseli.

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales, Mr ap Iorwerth said: "It has been a very, very good night for Plaid Cymru.

"We said at the start of this election that it was challenging because it was, as boundary changes hadn't been kind to us and the polarising election that was meant to be just about red v blue.

"We could tell that where there was an alternative for people to look to, people were very warm to that throughout the campaign.

"In Carmarthen there was a real attraction to what Plaid Cymru was saying. The Conservatives were gone and Labour weren't offering a real vision and needed to be held to account. We saw alternative Plaid Cymru vision coming through in the results."

Mr ap Iorwerth added: "Here in Ynys Môn it was a major and dramatic victory... we can't overestimate how dramatic the result was.

"We have more Plaid voices in the parliament as a share of Welsh seats as ever before."

When asked if Plaid can work with Labour, Mr ap Iorwerth said: "We are there to represent our community and to represent Wales.

"We will always try to get the best deal for Wales from the government of the day.

"We will be holding them very firmly to account and make sure that they cannot push Wales to one side, which sadly the UK Government of both colours sort of do."

