The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has begun announcing his top team to form his new government.

Among the cabinet ministers is Jo Stevens who has been appointed Welsh Secretary.

Jo Stevens has been shadow Wales secretary since 2021 and MP for Cardiff Central since 2015.

She now represents the Cardiff East constituency which takes in part of the old Cardiff Central and Cardiff South and Penarth constituencies.

The role is designed to make sure Wales is properly represented when big decisions are made by the UK Government

Until now the position has often been one of conflict with the Welsh Government which regularly complains Wales is unable to prosper as it should due to funding cuts.

Now Ms Stevens role will be different to her predecessor with both governments in Cardiff Bay and Westminster Labour controlled.

This is expected to bring an end to finger pointing and blaming each other for the way things are run, and will raise expectations if a Labour government in No 10 will lead to tangible improvements for Wales on both devolved and non-devolved matters.

Before her parliamentary career, Ms Stevens was a lawyer at Thompsons Solicitors – a firm with longstanding links to the trade union movement.

Ms Stevens has opposed the devolution of justice powers which has sometimes put her at odds with the Welsh Labour administration in the past.

She has suggested problems with crime are too urgent for the Westminster government to embark on an overhaul of the structures in place.

