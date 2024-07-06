A man whose dangerous driving caused the death of a Welsh triathlon and Ironman star has been jailed.

Vasile Barbu, 49, was found guilty by Cardiff Crown Court for causing death by dangerous driving of Rebecca Comins.

The collision happened on Thursday 2 June 2022 when Barbu was driving a as driving a white Vauxhall Movano van on the A40 near Raglan, Monmouthshire.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and confirmed that Rebecca had died at the scene.

Barbu has been sentenced to four years in prison and disqualified from driving for four years.

Senior investigating officer, PS Shane Draper from Gwent Police said: “Rebecca was an experienced and talented cyclist – she did everything she could to stay safe of the roads – but the actions of a fellow road user saw her life tragically cut short.

“Driving is a privilege, and not something that should be taken for granted or taken lightly.

“This is reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel – you are in control of a potentially dangerous machine - your responsibility isn’t just to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone around you.

“I would like to thank and commend the family for their strength during this difficult time and I hope that this conviction helps provide them with some closure as they continue to process their loss. My thoughts remain with them”.

