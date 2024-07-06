A man has been charged with the murder of a 64-year-old man following an assault in a Swansea town.

Christopher Cooper, 39, from the Maritime Quarter, Swansea, has been charged in connection with the death of Kelvin Evans.

The assault of Mr Evans is said to have happened at The Station Hotel in Gorseinon on Sunday 26 May.

Detective Inspector David Butt from South Wales Police has said: "We would like to thank the community for their assistance with this investigation. Christopher Cooper will appear at court in due course.

“Mr Evans’ family are aware of the new charge, and continue to receive the support of specially-trained officers.

“We continue to appeal for any witnesses to this incident who were either inside the Station Hotel or outside the property.”

Mr Evans’ family has said: “We are devastated at the tragic and senseless loss of our wonderful, loving, funny son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many.

“We are trying to come to terms with this whole situation and ask that we are given time to grieve in private as a family.”

Anyone with information is being asked can contact South Wales Police quoting reference: 2400172904.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...