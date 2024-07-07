A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Llanelli.

A body was discovered at a house on Bigyn Road in the town on Friday 5 July.

Dyfed-Powys Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman's death but there will be a continued police presence in the area as enquiries continue over the coming days.

The force is asking anyone with further information to come forward.

