A family from Rhondda Cynon Taff whose son died in a fatal crash have joined calls for restrictions on young drivers.

Callum Griffiths, 19 from Porth, was one of three killed in a traffic collision last December in Coedely.

His family are now calling for Graduated Driving Licenses, that would mean introducing restrictions on drivers under 25.

"I think anything we can do to not just save young lives, but ultimately to stop the ripple effect that has happened to us,” Callum’s mum, Natalie Griffiths, told the Y Byd ar Bedwar programme.

"Our children are being forgotten and we as parents are never going to let that happen”, she added.

The new restrictions could include a ban on carrying passengers under the age of 25 and restrictions on driving at night.

"We can't make new memories with Callum, and that's really hard", said Ms Griffiths.

Similar restrictions are in place in countries like New Zealand and Canada and have been seen as a successful way to limit the number of car accidents amongst young people.

Ms Griffiths, who is now a member of the Bereaved Families campaign group, continued: “These licences could make young people think before making decisions, give more awareness and more experience behind the wheel."

Talking about how her son paid the ultimate price in losing his life, Ms Griffiths added: “Callum has had the greatest restriction there could possibly be.

“If the Government were able to listen to the wider voices, perhaps with exemptions in place for certain situations, it would just afford young people greater freedom in time.”

Callum's mother described him as “a good boy with a smile that lit up a room.”

Callum Griffiths was a world champion kickboxer, a talented barber and a sociable and popular boy.

A fund in memory of Callum has raised over £11,000 for charity 2Wish Cymru, an organisation that has “saved” his family and friends in their grief.

"It’s been a struggle and it’s never going to get better,” said Shane Williams, Callum's best friend.

"We see pictures of him on our phones all the time, but to know he’s always there is quite comforting.

“He was the funniest guy I’ve ever met. We’ll all miss him terribly,” echoed friend Daniel Reeves.

Callum was a passenger when the car he was travelling in collided with a bus. Jesse Owen and Morgan Smith also died in the crash.

“Never did I ever contemplate that Callum wouldn't be coming home that night,” said Ms Griffiths.

“I just kept praying really, and hoping that if Cal was there, that he was okay, that he would be, you know, safe.”

“I don’t think as a family we’ll ever really accept it or understand why Callum and his friends were taken. It was just a horrific, horrific period.”

According to the Welsh Government, there is evidence that licences like this can reduce accidents among young people but that this area is not devolved to Wales.

Y Byd ar Bedwar understands that the Department for Transport has commissioned research to support new drivers in the past but in response to the latest campaign, it said that it was too early for the new government to comment on the matter.

The full programme can be seen on Y Byd ar Bedwar on Monday night on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

