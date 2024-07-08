People living in south and west Wales are being warned to expect heavy rain overnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning that begins at 6pm on Monday 8 July, lasting until 3am the following morning.

It covers the entire southern coast and a large swathe of west Wales.

The wet weather could mean issues with flooding on roads and lead to longer journey times.

Most of the warning area will see around 20 to 40mm of rainfall but some parts of England could see as much as 70mm.

Despite temperatures being below average, the Met Office said that last month Wales saw around half of its expected average rainfall.

However it comes after the UK as a whole had its wettest spring since 1986 and the sixth wettest on record.

