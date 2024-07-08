The Ospreys have announced they will be playing their rugby at St Helen's from the 2025/26 season.

Earlier this year, the region announced they would be leaving the Swansea.com Stadium, their long-time home, with St Helen's and the Brewery Field in Bridgend as the two shortlisted as future options.

Millions will now be invested into the project, in collaboration with Swansea Council, to bring the venue up to scratch. Credit: Ospreys

But the home of Swansea RFC has received the nod and the region says millions will now be ploughed into the project, in collaboration with Swansea Council, to bring the venue up to scratch.

At present, there is just one temporary stand in situ, but ambitious plans for a new 4G pitch and three stands have been revealed. The Ospreys say the new stadium will have around 8,000 seats.

The region will own the stadium itself, with the ground being on a "very long" lease, according to sources.

Lance Bradley, CEO of Ospreys, said: “Moving to a ground we can call our own home will be transformational for everyone involved with the club – including players, staff, supporters and sponsors.

“Our investment demonstrates our confidence not only in the plans we have both on and off the pitch, but also our confidence in the future of Welsh rugby and the plans being developed by the Welsh Rugby Union.”

Non-matchday revenue is a key area of development for the Ospreys and with that in mind, a brand new fanzone.

Swansea RFC and Swansea University will continue to play at the venue. But the location for Swansea Cricket Club's fixtures moving forward will be announced in due course.

