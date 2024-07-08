Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Political Editor Adrian Masters was at Westminster getting reaction as Welsh MPs arrived for the first time in their new roles

32 Welsh MPs are travelling to London to begin their work in Westminster for the first time since the General Election.

It is ahead of Parliament sitting on Tuesday, where MPs will elect a Speaker - who manages debates in the Commons and maintains order when exchanges get a heated.

Amongst the newly-elected MPs is Becky Gittins who, just a few weeks ago, was on the campaign trail trying to win votes.

Now she is the new Labour MP for Clwyd East and coming to terms with a strange new world, the world of Westminster.

Following her parliamentary induction Ms Gittins said it had been somewhat daunting "but also really exciting".

She continued: "We've been working really, really hard. We've had a very, very focused and very disciplined campaign and the end point was to come and start doing what we're doing now.

"What grounds me is all of the conversations I've had over the last 14 months with people who have sent me to this place to represent them - so that's a very grounding thought and very sobering thought of all the work there is to do."

Ms Gittins said the issues she is looking to address first for her constituents include policing and the cost of living crisis.

She added that she was "absolutely ready" to start that work.

Another newly-elected politician preparing to sit in Westminster for the first time is Plaid Cymru's Llinos Medi, who represents Ynys Môn - the Isle of Anglesey.

Describing her experience between being elected and arriving at the Houses of Parliament, Ms Medi said: "It's been a whirlwind, a week ago I was canvassing Ynys Môn and now I'm walking the footpaths here.

"But it's also the reality of being able to represent Ynys Môn, being that true voice for Ynys Môn and standing up for Ynys Môn and for Wales."

Llinos Medi has previously been to Westminster but in a different political role, as the leader of Anglesey Council.

Plaid Cymru have doubled the number of Welsh seats they hold since the 2019 general election but still only have four MPs out of 650.

"We might be only four but standing up and being solid and consistent is really important," said the MP for Ynys Môn.

"Making sure that people understand we're here to stand up for our communities and that we have that respect amongst all of the members of parliament is really important.

"Everybody elected here is here for their community and there are things that we can align on and work together to achieve - and more than anything it's working on behalf of Wales as well."

Video credit: Alun Lenny

Ann Davies was hailed with a moving rendition of the Welsh national anthem from crowds of well-wishers as her train departed for Westminster this morning.

Joining Ms Medi and Ms Gittins is Ann Davies - who won the Caerfyrddin seat from the Conservatives in a dramatic gain for Plaid Cymru in the General Election.

After arriving by train, Ms Davies said: "Since the count, people have been so, so kind in coming forward and wishing me well.

"My job here is to make sure Caerfyrddin's voice is heard, I'm not afraid of doing that at all and I'll certainly be loud and clear on that one.

"My second job is to hold Labour to account"

Video footage posted to X, formally twitter, on Monday morning showed Ms Davies smiling and waving to a singing crowd which had gathered on the platform at Carmarthen Station as her train departed for Westminster.

Her train was delayed and she was not the only MP who faced rail difficulties, several others complained online about issues with their journeys down to London.

Andrew Ranger, Claire Hughes and Henry Tufnell took to social media platform X – formerly Twitter – to criticise the reliability of train services after suffering disruption during journeys to the capital.

