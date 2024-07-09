Dame Shirley Bassey said she is "truly humbled" to be amongst those receiving honours during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Welsh singer, 87, was made a Companion of Honour in the New Year Honours list for her services to music, having previously become a dame in the 1999 honours list.

Dame Shirley, known for recording the Bond songs Diamonds Are Forever and Goldfinger, has had an album in the top 40 of the UK albums chart in seven consecutive decades.

The King will preside at the ceremony.

Speaking after learning of her honour, she said: “Receiving the Order of the Companions of Honour is just one of the most wonderful feelings.

“Music has been a constant companion in my life.

“As a little girl growing up in Tiger Bay, I would dream of travelling the world and never imagined that one day my voice would take me to where I am now.

“Every step of my career has been about taking that chance, believing in myself and making that leap.

“I live to sing and love to perform.

“Entertaining audiences for over 70 years has been a privilege.

“My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...