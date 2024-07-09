Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment former sub-postmaster Noel Thomas gets a standing ovation after receiving an honorary degree for his contribution to public service.

Video credit: Bangor University

A former sub-postmaster has been presented with an honorary degree from Bangor University for his contribution to public service.

Noel Thomas, 77, from Anglesey, gained recognition for his significant role in addressing the widespread miscarriage of justice known as the Horizon scandal in the UK.

Engaging in a prolonged legal battle, he campaigned alongside others to clear the names of Post Office managers who faced criminal convictions due to faulty accounting software.

A spokesperson for the university said in a statement: "His commitment to seeking justice for those affected by the scandal exemplifies his resilience and determination to expose the truth."Mr Thomas said receiving the award at the University’s Graduation ceremony on Tuesday was a "great honour".

Mr Thomas was wrongly convicted of false accounting after the Horizon computer system failed. Credit: Bangor University

“I thank my family and the press for working on my behalf for the last 18 years", he said.

"It’s been a great honour to stand here today amongst all these wonderful students.”

Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor, Bangor University said: “Graduation ceremonies are an opportunity to come together to celebrate the success of each and every Bangor student.

"As well as celebrating each student’s journey to being awarded their degree, awarding Honorary Degrees allows us to show our appreciation for the impact made by individuals across public service, in the world of literature and music, in business, sport or science.

"Our students’ stories, and the stories of the individuals we will honour this year, have the power to inspire us all.”

Mr Thomas was convicted for theft and false accounting along with one of more than 700 sub-postmasters.

He was wrongly accused of stealing £48,000 from the Post Office due to flawed information from the organisation’s Horizon computer system.

Mr Thomas was disqualified as a councillor, jailed for nine months and his daughter was forced to sell her home to pay legal costs.

A public inquiry has been looking at how the court cases were brought against sub-postmasters.

Their stories were inspired and the subject of a series by ITV called Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which was watched by millions of viewers.

