Hozier's Chepstow gig cancelled hours before performance due to flooding

Hozier fans have been left disappointed after the singer's Chepstow gig was cancelled due to flooding.

He was due to perform at the Chepstow Summer Sessions on Tuesday, 9 July, but due to heavy rainfall, attendees were informed the show would not go on as the concert arena and car parks were waterlogged and flooded.

The news broke at midday, hours before the Take Me To Church singer was expected to perform.

Organisers expressed their apologies in a statement on Chepstow Summer Sessions' website, which said: "The Hozier concert at Chepstow Summer Session at Chepstow Racecourse has regrettably been cancelled due to flooding on site.

"Making this decision was extremely difficult for us, especially knowing that many of you planned your travels around the tour schedule. Unfortunately, due to the persistent heavy rainfall, the ground conditions left us with no other option."

It continued: "Both the concert arena and car parks are waterlogged and flooded. Despite our efforts to pump out the water and take corrective measures, the ongoing rain has prevented these efforts from being successful."

They explained that rescheduling was not possible due to other scheduling commitments but apologised for any "inconvenience and disappointment" caused to Hozier fans.

However, they did confirm tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Hozier also posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, expressing his hopes to return to Chepstow in the future.

He said: "Absolutely gutted to hear the show tonight for Chepstow Summer Sessions is cancelled due to flooding. My sincere apologies, especially to those who have made travel arrangements.

"Refunds will be issued automatically by the promoter. I really hope we can do it again Chepstow."

