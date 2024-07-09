Two men have admitted to drug charges after around 1,500 cannabis plants, worth nearly £2 million, were discovered at a former school in Llandysul, Ceredigion.

Dyfed-Powys Police were alerted to the haul after carrying out a stop check on a car travelling through Carmarthenshire on July 4. Inside the car, officers found five suitcases filled with cannabis.

Two men, who had travelled from London to Ceredigion, were then arrested.

The force's investigation led to the former school building on Marble Terrace in Llandysul, where the large supply of cannabis plants were discovered across two floors.

The sophisticated set-up included a number of CCTV cameras installed around the premises. Credit: Dyfed-Powys Police

The total street value of the cannabis bud and plants seized would have been up to £1,960,000.

Alfred Perkola, 43, from Ealing, London, and Adli Gjegjaj, 25 of Salford, were charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis, with Perkola also charged with possession with intent to supply.

Both men admitted the offences when they appeared at court on Saturday (6 July).

Detective Chief Inspector Rich Lewis said: “This was a very successful operation, which saw excellent joint working not only between a number of departments within Dyfed-Powys Police, but also with other forces.

“We are committed to making our force area hostile to those who deal illegal drugs, and our work over the weekend has seen a significant amount of cannabis taken out of the supply chain.

“The strength of evidence against the suspects led to early guilty pleas, and we now await their sentencing."

