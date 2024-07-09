Police have launched an investigation following the death of a man at a recycling site in Cardiff.

Emergency services were called to reports of an injured man at the Atlantic Recycling site in the Rumney area of the city on Monday afternoon (July 8).The man involved in the incident was a contractor carrying out maintenance at the site.

South Wales Police said the man's family has been informed.

A spokesperson for the force added: "The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed and an investigation into the incident is ongoing."A spokesperson from Dauson Environmental Group said: "Dauson Environmental Group can confirm an incident occurred on Monday 8th July 2024 involving a contractor carrying out maintenance at the Atlantic Recycling site in Cardiff.

"We are continuing to support the emergency services and regulators with their ongoing investigations at this time.”

