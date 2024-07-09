Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the Prince of Wales is reunited with his former flying teacher

The Prince of Wales has reunited with his ex-flying instructor as he visited his former airbase, RAF Valley on Anglesey, on Tuesday (9 July).

It was Prince William's first visit to the site since assuming the role of Royal Honorary Air Commodore from His Majesty The King in August last year.

His Royal Highness previously spent three years stationed at RAF Valley whilst serving as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot between 2010 and 2013.

However, more than a decade later, Prince William was greeted by the familiar face of one of his flying instructors, Captain Brian Wills.

Captain Brian Wills received a bottle of whiskey and a card from Prince William on his 50th birthday. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The two reminisced about the Prince's time there as a student.

Prince William was heard joking that he "nearly killed him a couple of times" during his training, to which another member of their group retorted: "Well, you did qualify didn't you."

Captain Brian Wills could also be heard thanking His Royal Highness for a birthday card he received.

During his visit, The Prince toured the airbase and met with personnel from across the units. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Speaking to the media, Captain Wills explained how had received a bottle of whiskey and a card on his 50th birthday.

Speaking to ITV Wales, the Captain said: "It's very nice to catch up. Its been almost fifteen years since His Royal Highness came through as a trainee.

"It was great fun and he was keen to do his best. We had a good rapport together, we got on. He, of course, then went on to serve locally with a search and rescue aircraft."

He added: "We treated him like anybody else coming through here and I think he generally appreciated that. He went through the full package, full training, just like any other trainee and totally deserved his position.

"The wings that he got at the end of the course, they weren't given to him, he earned them."

Play Brightcove video

Discussing the challenges of the role, he said: "You go through some challenging events together and in those situations you depend on each other, rely on each other. I think he's got a genuine fondness of north Wales and Anglesey, I think he was accepted here by everyone."

During his visit, The Prince toured the airbase and met with personnel from across the unit to hear more about their work and day-to-day life at RAF Valley, the second largest employer on Anglesey.

He also learned about the £44m project currently underway to refurbish RAF Valley’s second runway.

'The Prince of Wales Award' was awarded to Flight Lieutenant Jake Fleming. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

His Royal Highness ended the day by presenting 'The Prince of Wales Award' to Flight Lieutenant Jake Fleming.

An award presented annually to the best Qualified Flying Instructor within the No. 4 Flying Training School.

RAF Valley is the only Royal Air Force station in Wales and is home to No. 4 Flying Training School (4FTS), responsible for training the UK's next generation of fighter pilots. Aircrew are also trained at the airbase for mountain and maritime operations throughout the world.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...